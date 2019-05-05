Server: Red Hat Summit, RHEL, Kaloom, Kubernetes and OpenStack
Save the date for Red Hat Summit 2020
As we close out another amazing Red Hat Summit, we want you to mark your calendar for next year’s event. It’s time to head west to San Francisco for Red Hat Summit 2020!
Join us in the bustling downtown area at the Moscone Center, April 27-29, 2020, when we once again expect thousands of customers, partners and technology industry leaders from around the world to come together for a high-energy week of innovation, education and collaboration.
As the industry's premier enterprise open source technology conference, Red Hat Summit has become a must-attend technology event to experience the latest and greatest in open source innovations that are enabling the future of enterprise technology - from hybrid cloud infrastructure, containers and cloud-native app platforms to management, automation, emerging tech and more. A replay of this year’s general sessions and more can be found on theCUBE's Red Hat Summit 2019 page.
The new cycle of innovation starts with Red Hat platforms
At Red Hat Summit and beyond, we are exploring how we can help our customers and ecosystem partners expand their possibilities. We're demonstrating how Red Hat's platforms built around Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift are truly your trusted platforms for a new cycle of innovation. We're revealing how our software partners are helping operations and developers using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) in ways never before available. And we're showing you how these new capabilities are helping businesses deliver value in disruptive ways—not only for themselves but for entire industries.
Red Hat and VMware Announce VMware Reference Architecture for OpenShift
For many enterprise companies, their hybrid cloud journey begins by creating that cloud-like experience on-premises. And for a large number of companies, that begins by bringing together the leader in software-defined data center (SDDC) infrastructure, VMware, and the leading Linux platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux. From that foundation, many customers are deploying Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to help them deploy cloud-native applications with containers and Kubernetes.
As customers get more familiar with agile development models that drive their digital transformation, they begin to look at ways to truly reshape the economics that can accelerate these changes. This means having a greater focus on the operation costs that can take away from funding that can be reapplied to developing new business applications.
Succeeding with Red Hat OpenShift and VMware’s Software-Defined Datacenter (SDDC)
This is a guest post by VMware’s Robbie Jerrom. Robbie works alongside some of VMware’s largest customers in Europe as they focus on bringing Modern and Cloud-Native applications and platforms to their VMware Software-Defined Datacenter. Prior to joining VMware, Robbie spent a decade as a Software Engineer building Enterprise software such as Java virtual machines, CICS and WebSphere. Robbie is also a member of VMware’s CTO Ambassador community ensuring tight collaboration between VMware’s Engineering organizations and real world customers.
Kaloom, Linux Foundation Unveil Virtual Central Office (VCO) 3.0 Lab in Montreal
Kaloom, an emerging leader in the automated data center networking software market, together with Linux Foundation, announced the availability of a Virtual Central Office (VCO) 3.0 lab in Montreal.
Can I get a RHEL yeah? Version 8 arrives at last as IBM given go-ahead to wolf down Red Hat
Red Hat pushed out a minty-fresh update to its Enterprise Linux platform in the form of version 8 at its Boston shindig today.
It's been while since Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 first put in an appearance – nearly five years – so version 8, which is likely the last before IBM completes its acquisition of the open-source outfit, is a little overdue having spent a few months lurking in beta.
Regarding the cash splashing, there were likely some Champagne corks popping and/or wailing of developers behind the scenes at the Boston Summit as the US Department of Justice finally gave the IBM the nod to swallow the company whole this week. The deal should close in the second half of this year.
9 Biggest Things To Know About Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is now available for download
Red Hat has just announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8. The new version arrives slightly shy of 5 years after RHEL 7 and includes new software such as GNOME 3.28 running on Wayland, and the Linux 4.18 kernel. According to the Red Hat release notes, RHEL 8 is largely based on Fedora 28 which came out last year so expect some slightly older, but more stable packages from RHEL 8. Full support is guaranteed for the operating system until May 2024.
[...]
If you’d like to learn more about the new RHEL 8, be sure to check out its new product page. If you’re not aware, RHEL is a paid product but the Linux community do create separate distributions such as CentOS which largely replicate the functionality of RHEL 8 but do not offer paid support.
Red Hat Tackles Telco Cloud With Linux Upgrade
Red Hat is updating its flagship Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system with new tools for automated operations and container support. The upgrades can help service providers to "cloudify" their networks, the company said Tuesday.
Linux is a foundational technology for telco clouds, running on white box switches and virtualized customer premises equipment (vCPE), and providing the foundation for virtual network function (VNF) operations. And modern networks require automation to meet operational and customer requirements; that demand will only increase with the emergence of 5G.
The Tension That Drives Innovation In Linux
With any operating system, there is a tension between leaving something that is stable and that works alone and adding new features to keep it relevant.
In recent years, what that has meant for operating system providers is addressing multicloud and hybrid cloud environments, containers, microservices, and Kubernetes, GPU acceleration, serverless computing, artificial intelligence in its many guises, and data analytics workloads. Red Hat has faced that challenge for more than a decade with its Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system, by far the most popular commercially supported Linux in the world, and the much-anticipated RHEL 8, which went into beta last year and became general available this week at the company’s Red Hat Summit user conference in Boston, is another testament to the balancing act that Red Hat has been pulling off for more than two decades in the enterprise.
It is important to remember what Red Hat has accomplished with RHEL, and why IBM is keen to spend a fortune acquiring it. A new Red Hat-sponsored IDC study says software and applications running on RHEL will drive more than $10 trillion in business revenues worldwide this year – and has had to serve as the junction between the innovation going on upstream among the scores of open-source communities and the enterprise customers that are looking for that OS that they not only can count on will be stable for the long haul but also be able to roll with the myriad changes occurring all around it, according to Stefanie Chiras, vice president and general manager of Red Hat’s RHEL business unit. The company sees an opportunity to make RHEL the port that enterprises can cling to while everything whirls around them.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux to contribute $10tn to global business
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is expected to contribute to over $10tn worth of global business revenues, or 5% of the global economy, in 2019, a new study has found.
Commissioned by Red Hat, the study by analyst firm IDC found that RHEL is most frequently used in enterprise management and production (26%), IT infrastructure (20%) and customer relationship management (18%).
[...]
IDC expects this trend to continue, however, with net new ecosystem revenues from 2018 to 2023 adding up to more than $135bn for Red Hat partners.
While some of the firms in the Red Hat ecosystem are multinational organisations, most are not. Fuelled by the RHEL ecosystem, IDC said these regional companies will invest more than $35bn in local economies by 2023.
Red Hat: IBM Ownership Won't Change Open Source Mission
Red Hat and IBM executive leadership used Tuesday's keynote to reassure customers that Red Hat would remain Red Hat.
Red Hat Virtualization 4.3 Now Available
The latest version of Red Hat’s Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM)-powered virtualization platform, Red Hat Virtualization 4.3, is being generally made available this month. Red Hat recently announced the availability of the solution at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver.
From enhanced software-defined networking capabilities to new roles powered by Red Hat Ansible Automation, Red Hat Virtualization 4.3 powers modern systems while remaining fully open and helping reduce costs in versus proprietary solutions.
3 Reasons why the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver was Simply Outstanding.
This was not my first rodeo. I’ve attended most of the OpenStack Summits since my first one in Atlanta, Georgia back in May of 2014. They have always been a highpoint in my working calendar and I look forward to each of them with tremendous enthusiasm.
The first-ever Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver was no exception. It lived up to all my expectations. The name of the Summit has changed to reflect a wider remit.
[...]
During his candid and very personal keynote, Jonathan Bryce stated that “Open collaboration is a powerful force for driving technology to change our lives and our world”. I couldn’t agree more. Shared innovation is the way forward and I’m totally convinced that open source is the approach that will win. Take a look at my discussion with Swapnil Bhartiya for some of the reasons why.
Kubernetes Powering The Push To Edge Computing
Kubernetes has quickly become the standard for containerized workload orchestration, starting in the data center and cloud, and is now powering the extension to edge computing.
Increasing numbers of vendors are extending their offerings to the edge, from the big public providers (Azure IoT Edge, AWS Greengrass, and Google Cloud IoT Edge) to more specialized providers such as Section, FogHorn, and Mirantis, offering multi-cloud, multi-access edge computing platforms.
