Audio/Video: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0, SMLR 306 Recording at Penguicon 2018, Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 overview | security functionality and performance for IT environments. In this video, I am going to show an overview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

SMLR 306 Recording at Penguicon 2018

Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E05 – Superfrog This week we talk about our trip to LFNW. We discuss the new budget-friendly Dell Precision laptops shipping with Ubuntu, the Ubuntu Developer Desktop Survey, the most power efficient Ubuntu flavour and Mark Shuttleworth’s views on the Ubuntu Desktop. We discuss Pine64’s updates for May 2019, Easy Anti Cheat for Linux and the new Windows Terminal.

Google GPL Compliance and Free Software Legal and Licensing Workshop 2019 Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL forums and kernel source code are up Google’s newly launched Pixel 3a series matches up to the photography skills of the flagship Pixel 3 series, even while being priced at only half. But besides bringing the characteristic photography acumen of a Google Pixel, the Pixel 3a devices also share some part of their DNA with the erstwhile Google Nexus lineup. This is because they’re easy on the pocket (at least in the Western markets) and should, thus, be preferred by developers as devices meant to test the latest features in Android.

Renewed focus on REUSE Following the Free Software Legal and Licensing Workshop 2019 in Barcelona, I managed to get in touch with some people to put a renewed focus on the REUSE initiative by the FSFE.

ClearlyDefined: Putting license information in one place [Ed: Why is an FSFE workshop led by a Microsoft employee? Explains some things I've seen about FSFE lately (not good things). Be careful of ClearlyDefined because mostly Microsoft people promote it (everywhere they can). So you know it's Microsoft-leaning an effort and Microsoft is a serial GPL violator that got caught many times.] As the stats page shows, there are nearly five million definitions currently in the database (as of this writing, anyway). Multiple repositories are being harvested, including npm for Node.js, PyPI for Python, Maven for Java, Crate for Rust, GitHub, and others. ClearlyDefined was the subject of a lively workshop at the recent FSFE Legal and Licensing Workshop (LLW), led by project lead Jeff McAffer of GitHub. The project has lots of partners, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Software Heritage, and Codescoop.