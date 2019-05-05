Audio/Video: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0, SMLR 306 Recording at Penguicon 2018, Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
This week we talk about our trip to LFNW. We discuss the new budget-friendly Dell Precision laptops shipping with Ubuntu, the Ubuntu Developer Desktop Survey, the most power efficient Ubuntu flavour and Mark Shuttleworth’s views on the Ubuntu Desktop. We discuss Pine64’s updates for May 2019, Easy Anti Cheat for Linux and the new Windows Terminal.
Google GPL Compliance and Free Software Legal and Licensing Workshop 2019
-
Google’s newly launched Pixel 3a series matches up to the photography skills of the flagship Pixel 3 series, even while being priced at only half. But besides bringing the characteristic photography acumen of a Google Pixel, the Pixel 3a devices also share some part of their DNA with the erstwhile Google Nexus lineup. This is because they’re easy on the pocket (at least in the Western markets) and should, thus, be preferred by developers as devices meant to test the latest features in Android.
-
Following the Free Software Legal and Licensing Workshop 2019 in Barcelona, I managed to get in touch with some people to put a renewed focus on the REUSE initiative by the FSFE.
-
ClearlyDefined: Putting license information in one place [Ed: Why is an FSFE workshop led by a Microsoft employee? Explains some things I've seen about FSFE lately (not good things). Be careful of ClearlyDefined because mostly Microsoft people promote it (everywhere they can). So you know it's Microsoft-leaning an effort and Microsoft is a serial GPL violator that got caught many times.]
As the stats page shows, there are nearly five million definitions currently in the database (as of this writing, anyway). Multiple repositories are being harvested, including npm for Node.js, PyPI for Python, Maven for Java, Crate for Rust, GitHub, and others. ClearlyDefined was the subject of a lively workshop at the recent FSFE Legal and Licensing Workshop (LLW), led by project lead Jeff McAffer of GitHub. The project has lots of partners, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm, Software Heritage, and Codescoop.
Programming: Pygrunn, Pytest, Microsoft/RedMonk Propaganda, Mono Threat and More
-
Tomorrow (friday 2019-05-10), I’m going to the nice one-day Dutch python (and friends) pygrunn conference in Groningen (NL) again. Sold out, as usual. And rightfully so.
Anyway, to be honest, this blog entry is mostly about me testing my blog setup on a new laptop. I’ve got a linux laptop at work (which has its advantages) and since a few months I’ve got a second-hand macbook pro at home (because linux also has its disadvantages). But I never got around to setting up my blog software here till now. And I’m taking the macbook to the conference, so high time to get everything working :-)
-
Good software is tested software. Testing our code can help us catch bugs or unwanted behavior.
Test Driven Development (TDD) is a software development practice that requires us to incrementally write tests for features we want to add. It leverages automated testing suites, like pytest - a testing framework for Python programs.
-
I attended a Google I/O Extended event on Tuesday at Google’s Kitchener office. It’s a get-together where there are demos, talks, workshops, and networking opportunities centred around watching the keynote live on the screen.
I treat it as an opportunity to keep an eye on what they’re up to this time, and a reminder that I know absolutely no one in the tech scene around here.
The first part of the day was a workshop about how to build Actions for the Google Assistant. I found the exercise to be very interesting.
-
Last year, I wrote about using the Groovy programming language to access foreign exchange rate data from an API to simplify my expense records. I showed how two exchange rate sites, fixer.io and apilayer.net (now apilayer.com), could provide the data I needed, allowing me to convert between Indian rupees (INR) and Canadian dollars (CAD) using the former, and Chilean pesos (CLP) and Canadian dollars using the latter.
Recently, David over at ExchangeRate-API.com reached out to me to say, "the free API you mentioned (Fixer) has been bought by CurrencyLayer and had its no-signup/unlimited access deprecated." He also told me, "I run a free API called ExchangeRate-API.com that has the same JSON format as the original Fixer, doesn't require any signup, and allows unlimited requests."
After exchanging a few emails, we decided to turn our conversation into an interview. Below the interview, you can find scripts and usage instructions. (The interview has been edited slightly for clarity.)
-
Programming languages: Why JavaScript developers are choosing TypeScript [Ed: RedMonk gets paid by Microsoft (their longtime client) to spread Microsoft propaganda, based on Microsoft's own data (it owns GitHub now) and CBS is happy to relay this propaganda. Propaganda for sale, disguised as contracts for "analysts". That's the business model. As they explained only hours ago, "Microsoft and VMware are also RedMonk customers." Well, they pay for marketing.]
Microsoft of course now owns GitHub, the go-to code hosting repository for developers, while the popularity of Microsoft's programming language TypeScript is going off the charts, according to developer analyst firm RedMonk.
-
Unity Tech today released their public beta of the forthcoming Unity 2019.2 game engine update.
New functionality in Unity 2019.2 includes better OpenGL performance on mobile devices using the Lightweight Render Pipeline, polybrush support now integrated into Unity, various lighting updates, GPU lightmapper improvements, an upgraded NVIDIA Optix AI powered denoiser for lightmaps, and various AR/VR improvements.
-
The PyPy team aims to provide a compliant, flexible and fast implementation of Python language which uses the RPython toolchain to enable new advanced high-level features without having to encode the low-level details. The main motivation for developing the translation framework is to provide a full-featured, customisable, fast and very compliant Python implementation, working on and interacting with a large variety of platforms and allowing the quick introduction of new advanced language features.
today's howtos
-
I've released man-pages-5.01. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.
This release resulted from patches, bug reports, reviews, and comments from just over 20 contributors. The release is smaller release than typical; it includes just over 70 commits that changed just over 40 pages.
Recent comments
8 min 44 sec ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago