Text-to-speech Raspberry Pi add-on starts at $24

Linux

On Kickstarter: InvIoT is launching a $24 and up “TextToSpeech” .WAV player add-on board for the Raspberry Pi or Arduino that converts English, French or German text to speech via a 3W amp.

Canton, Ohio based InvIoT is closing in on its Kickstarter goal for a multi-lingual text-to-speech add-on that connects to either a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino board. The TextToSpeech board synthesizes audio output from text via a Microchip SAMD21G18 MCU paired with an Arduino Zero bootloader. You can also play back .WAV files with music and pre-recorded speech and output them via the board’s 3W speaker amp.

Alpine 3.9.4 released

The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.4 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Read more Also: Docker Image Vulnerability - CVE-2019-5021

Mesa 19.0.4

Read more Also: Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes

The State of CentOS 8.0 As The Community Rebuild Of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0

With Scientific Linux bowing out, CentOS 8 will be the primary community/non-commercial re-spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. That is, once CentOS 8.0 is ready to be released. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 was released earlier this week but it will be a bit of a waiting game before CentOS 8.0 is ready to ship. In response to inquiries about the state of CentOS 8.0, the developers involved have created a status Wiki page to document the rough status of their work on rebuilding and crafting RHEL 8.0 as CentOS 8.0. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Reverse birthday present: KDE-5_19.05

    After a three-month hiatus, I have new Plasma5 packages for you. I just uploaded “KDE-5_19.05” to the ‘ktown‘ repository. It’s filled to the brim with new stuff.
    Hopefully not many of you will be disappointed by the fact that this is a 64bit-only release. I have a severely limited capacity unfortunately due to health issues. But, today is my birthday and I wanted to get this out as a ‘reverse present’ to all of you The 32bit packages will eventually follow, but I am afraid I will no longer be able to manage a monthly update cycle.

    As always, these packages are meant to be installed on a full installation of Slackware-current which has had its KDE4 removed first. These packages will not work on Slackware 14.2.

  • Fedora 30 Released with GNOME 3.32 and Other Improvements

    Fedora is one of the most popular Linux distros out there. It is backed by Red Hat Linux and known for its bleeding edge software. It has one of the largest Linux communities in the world and heavily focuses on open-source. Almost all the software (except the binary blobs on its kernel) is available in its official repositories.

    There are a lot of Linux enthusiasts who consider Fedora as an innovative Linux distro. It doesn’t hesitate to test new features and make them available for all other distros. With that being said, the Fedora team has recently released the latest version Fedora 30 with GNOME 3.32 and many other improvements. So, let’s have a look at the new features and changes one by one.

  • Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2019/04
  • First Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 6.3

    LibreOffice 6.3 is being developed by our worldwide community, and is due to be released in early August 2019 (see release notes describing the new features here).

    In order to find, report and triage bugs, the LibreOffice QA team is organizing the first Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 6.3 on Monday May 13, 2019. Tests will be performed on the first Alpha version, which will be available on the pre-releases server a few days before the event. Builds will be available for Linux (DEB and RPM), macOS and Windows, and can be installed and run in parallel along with the production version.

