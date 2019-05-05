Android Leftovers
-
Alpine 3.9.4 released
The Alpine Linux project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 3.9.4 of its Alpine Linux operating system. Also: Docker Image Vulnerability - CVE-2019-5021
Mesa 19.0.4
Hi list, Sorry I'm running a bit behind with this release, I was sick on Monday and had to patch up some autotools problems in the mean time. It's been a pretty active release, esepcially for how late in the cyle we are. Radv was the busiest componenet, but there were also a few changes for intel, radeonsi, some core vulkan work, and a little bit of other stuff here and there. Hopefully things will start slowing down again. Just a reminder that there are only two more planned 19.0.x releases, but we may add more if 19.1 slips. Dylan shortlog: Alejandro Piñeiro (1): docs: document MESA_GLSL=errors keyword Andrii Simiklit (1): egl: return correct error code for a case req ver < 3 with forward-compatible Axel Davy (1): st/nine: Fix D3DWindowBuffer_release for old wine nine support Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): radv: Disable VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing. Brian Paul (1): svga: add SVGA_NO_LOGGING env var (v2) Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1): spirv: Handle SpvOpDecorateId Charmaine Lee (1): svga: move host logging to winsys Chuck Atkins (1): meson: Fix missing glproto dependency for gallium-glx Daniel Stone (1): vulkan/wsi/wayland: Respect non-blocking AcquireNextImage Dave Airlie (2): r600: reset tex array override even when no view bound util/bitset: fix bitset range mask calculations. Dylan Baker (8): docs: Add SHA256 sums for mesa 19.0.3 cherry-ignore: Add a patch that was manually backported cherry-ignore: Add more backported patches cherry-ignore: Add another patch cherry-ignore: Add more patches meson: Force the use of config-tool for llvm VERSION: bump for 19.0.4 release Docs: add 19.0.4 release notes Emil Velikov (3): vulkan/wsi: check if the display_fd given is master vulkan/wsi: don't use DUMB_CLOSE for normal GEM handles configure.ac: check for libdrm when using VL with X11 Erik Faye-Lund (2): softpipe: setup pixel_offset for all primitive types draw: flush when setting stream-out targets Francisco Jerez (2): intel/fs: Lower integer multiply correctly when destination stride equals 4. intel/fs: Cap dst-aligned region stride to maximum representable hstride value. Hal Gentz (1): glx: Fix synthetic error generation in __glXSendError Ian Romanick (2): glsl: Silence may unused parameter warnings in glsl/ir.h mesa: Add missing display list support for GL_FOG_COORDINATE_SOURCE Jason Ekstrand (1): anv/descriptor_set: Destroy sets before pool finalization Jon Turney (1): meson: Force '.so' extension for DRI drivers Juan A. Suarez Romero (2): spirv: add missing SPV_EXT_descriptor_indexing capabilities radv: enable descriptor indexing capabilities Kenneth Graunke (6): glsl: Allow gl_nir_lower_samplers*() without a gl_shader_program glsl: Don't look at sampler uniform storage for internal vars i965: Ignore uniform storage for samplers or images, use binding info i965: Fix BRW_MEMZONE_LOW_4G heap size. i965: Force VMA alignment to be a multiple of the page size. i965: leave the top 4Gb of the high heap VMA unused Lionel Landwerlin (4): anv: store heap address bounds when initializing physical device anv: leave the top 4Gb of the high heap VMA unused anv: fix argument name for vkCmdEndQuery anv: rework queries writes to ensure ordering memory writes Marek Olšák (2): radeonsi/gfx9: set that window_rectangles always roll the context radeonsi/gfx9: rework the gfx9 scissor bug workaround (v2) Nicolai Hähnle (1): radeonsi: add si_debug_options for convenient adding/removing of options Rhys Perry (1): radv: fix set_output_usage_mask() with composite and 64-bit types Ross Burton (1): Revert "meson: drop GLESv1 .so version back to 1.0.0" Samuel Pitoiset (8): radv: add missing VEGA20 chip in radv_get_device_name() radv: do not need to force emit the TCS regs on Vega20 radv: fix color conversions for normalized uint/sint formats radv: implement a workaround for VK_EXT_conditional_rendering radv: set WD_SWITCH_ON_EOP=1 when drawing primitives from a stream output buffer radv: only need to force emit the TCS regs on Vega10 and Raven1 radv: apply the indexing workaround for atomic buffer operations on GFX9 radv: fix setting the number of rectangles when it's dyanmic Tapani Pälli (1): anv: expose VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign on Android Timothy Arceri (4): nir: fix nir_remove_unused_varyings() util/drirc: add workarounds for bugs in Doom 3: BFG radeonsi: add config entry for Counter-Strike Global Offensive Revert "glx: Fix synthetic error generation in __glXSendError"Also: Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes
The State of CentOS 8.0 As The Community Rebuild Of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0
With Scientific Linux bowing out, CentOS 8 will be the primary community/non-commercial re-spin of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. That is, once CentOS 8.0 is ready to be released. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 was released earlier this week but it will be a bit of a waiting game before CentOS 8.0 is ready to ship. In response to inquiries about the state of CentOS 8.0, the developers involved have created a status Wiki page to document the rough status of their work on rebuilding and crafting RHEL 8.0 as CentOS 8.0.
today's leftovers
