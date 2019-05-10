On Kickstarter: InvIoT is launching a $24 and up “TextToSpeech” .WAV player add-on board for the Raspberry Pi or Arduino that converts English, French or German text to speech via a 3W amp. Canton, Ohio based InvIoT is closing in on its Kickstarter goal for a multi-lingual text-to-speech add-on that connects to either a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino board. The TextToSpeech board synthesizes audio output from text via a Microchip SAMD21G18 MCU paired with an Arduino Zero bootloader. You can also play back .WAV files with music and pre-recorded speech and output them via the board’s 3W speaker amp.

Mesa 19.0.4 Hi list, Sorry I'm running a bit behind with this release, I was sick on Monday and had to patch up some autotools problems in the mean time. It's been a pretty active release, esepcially for how late in the cyle we are. Radv was the busiest componenet, but there were also a few changes for intel, radeonsi, some core vulkan work, and a little bit of other stuff here and there. Hopefully things will start slowing down again. Just a reminder that there are only two more planned 19.0.x releases, but we may add more if 19.1 slips. Dylan shortlog: Alejandro Piñeiro (1): docs: document MESA_GLSL=errors keyword Andrii Simiklit (1): egl: return correct error code for a case req ver < 3 with forward-compatible Axel Davy (1): st/nine: Fix D3DWindowBuffer_release for old wine nine support Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1): radv: Disable VK_EXT_descriptor_indexing. Brian Paul (1): svga: add SVGA_NO_LOGGING env var (v2) Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1): spirv: Handle SpvOpDecorateId Charmaine Lee (1): svga: move host logging to winsys Chuck Atkins (1): meson: Fix missing glproto dependency for gallium-glx Daniel Stone (1): vulkan/wsi/wayland: Respect non-blocking AcquireNextImage Dave Airlie (2): r600: reset tex array override even when no view bound util/bitset: fix bitset range mask calculations. Dylan Baker (8): docs: Add SHA256 sums for mesa 19.0.3 cherry-ignore: Add a patch that was manually backported cherry-ignore: Add more backported patches cherry-ignore: Add another patch cherry-ignore: Add more patches meson: Force the use of config-tool for llvm VERSION: bump for 19.0.4 release Docs: add 19.0.4 release notes Emil Velikov (3): vulkan/wsi: check if the display_fd given is master vulkan/wsi: don't use DUMB_CLOSE for normal GEM handles configure.ac: check for libdrm when using VL with X11 Erik Faye-Lund (2): softpipe: setup pixel_offset for all primitive types draw: flush when setting stream-out targets Francisco Jerez (2): intel/fs: Lower integer multiply correctly when destination stride equals 4. intel/fs: Cap dst-aligned region stride to maximum representable hstride value. Hal Gentz (1): glx: Fix synthetic error generation in __glXSendError Ian Romanick (2): glsl: Silence may unused parameter warnings in glsl/ir.h mesa: Add missing display list support for GL_FOG_COORDINATE_SOURCE Jason Ekstrand (1): anv/descriptor_set: Destroy sets before pool finalization Jon Turney (1): meson: Force '.so' extension for DRI drivers Juan A. Suarez Romero (2): spirv: add missing SPV_EXT_descriptor_indexing capabilities radv: enable descriptor indexing capabilities Kenneth Graunke (6): glsl: Allow gl_nir_lower_samplers*() without a gl_shader_program glsl: Don't look at sampler uniform storage for internal vars i965: Ignore uniform storage for samplers or images, use binding info i965: Fix BRW_MEMZONE_LOW_4G heap size. i965: Force VMA alignment to be a multiple of the page size. i965: leave the top 4Gb of the high heap VMA unused Lionel Landwerlin (4): anv: store heap address bounds when initializing physical device anv: leave the top 4Gb of the high heap VMA unused anv: fix argument name for vkCmdEndQuery anv: rework queries writes to ensure ordering memory writes Marek Olšák (2): radeonsi/gfx9: set that window_rectangles always roll the context radeonsi/gfx9: rework the gfx9 scissor bug workaround (v2) Nicolai Hähnle (1): radeonsi: add si_debug_options for convenient adding/removing of options Rhys Perry (1): radv: fix set_output_usage_mask() with composite and 64-bit types Ross Burton (1): Revert "meson: drop GLESv1 .so version back to 1.0.0" Samuel Pitoiset (8): radv: add missing VEGA20 chip in radv_get_device_name() radv: do not need to force emit the TCS regs on Vega20 radv: fix color conversions for normalized uint/sint formats radv: implement a workaround for VK_EXT_conditional_rendering radv: set WD_SWITCH_ON_EOP=1 when drawing primitives from a stream output buffer radv: only need to force emit the TCS regs on Vega10 and Raven1 radv: apply the indexing workaround for atomic buffer operations on GFX9 radv: fix setting the number of rectangles when it's dyanmic Tapani Pälli (1): anv: expose VK_EXT_queue_family_foreign on Android Timothy Arceri (4): nir: fix nir_remove_unused_varyings() util/drirc: add workarounds for bugs in Doom 3: BFG radeonsi: add config entry for Counter-Strike Global Offensive Revert "glx: Fix synthetic error generation in __glXSendError" Also: Mesa 19.0.4 Released With Numerous RADV, RadeonSI & Intel Fixes