Keeping an open source project alive when people leave
Suppose you wake up one day and decide to finally use that recipe video you keep watching all over social media. You get the ingredients, organize the necessary utensils, and start to follow the recipe steps. You cut this, cut that, then start heating the oven at the same time you put butter and onions in a pan. Then, your phone reminds you: you have a dinner appointment with your boss, and you're already late! You turn off everything and leave immediately, stopping the cooking process somewhere near the end.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 720 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Essential Examples of the File Command in Linux
Here are various examples of the file command in Linux to determine the actual type of file and gather related information.
Android Leftovers
Open source bug poses threat to sites running multiple CMSes
Websites running the Drupal, Joomla, or Typo3 content-management systems are vulnerable to attacks that could possibly execute malicious code until administrators install just-released patches, developers and security researchers warned. The vulnerability resides in the PharStreamWrapper, a PHP component developed and open-sourced by CMS maker Typo3. Indexed as CVE-2019-11831, the flaw stems from a path-traversal bug that allows hackers to swap a site's legitimate phar archive with a malicious one. A phar archive is used to distribute a complete PHP application or library in a single file, in much the way a Java archive file bundles many Java files into a single file.
Text-to-speech Raspberry Pi add-on starts at $24
On Kickstarter: InvIoT is launching a $24 and up “TextToSpeech” .WAV player add-on board for the Raspberry Pi or Arduino that converts English, French or German text to speech via a 3W amp. Canton, Ohio based InvIoT is closing in on its Kickstarter goal for a multi-lingual text-to-speech add-on that connects to either a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino board. The TextToSpeech board synthesizes audio output from text via a Microchip SAMD21G18 MCU paired with an Arduino Zero bootloader. You can also play back .WAV files with music and pre-recorded speech and output them via the board’s 3W speaker amp.
Recent comments
1 hour 7 min ago
10 hours 4 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago