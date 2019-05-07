Android Leftovers
-
‘Project Mainline’ aims to fix Android updates w/ ‘modules’ that Google can control on any Q phone
-
Full gesture nav in Android Q beta 3 can leave you stranded in screen pinning mode
-
Google made 53 inclusive emoji that are neither male or female for Android Q
-
Huawei confirms Android Q update for Mate 20, P30, and more
-
Android Q I/O tidbits: Saying goodbye to Android Beam, version 10, electronic IDs, more
-
Gboard automatically adjusts its looks based on your Android Q color accents and dark mode settings
-
Android Q will require storage encryption on all devices including TVs
-
Android TV’s redesigned Play Store is all about simple signups
-
Google is using the Play Store to speed up Android security updates
-
It Will Soon Be Possible to Use Android While Updating Them
-
Google's Android app-shrinking tool rolls out to all developers
-
Google is starting to reveal the secrets of its experimental Fuchsia OS
-
[Update: ‘No reason not to’] Google thinks it’s ‘infeasible’ to natively add scrolling screenshots to Android
-
Android Auto vs. Google Assistant Driving Mode vs. Android Automotive OS: All the ways Google hits the road
-
Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
-
Essential Examples of the File Command in Linux
Here are various examples of the file command in Linux to determine the actual type of file and gather related information.
Open source bug poses threat to sites running multiple CMSes
Websites running the Drupal, Joomla, or Typo3 content-management systems are vulnerable to attacks that could possibly execute malicious code until administrators install just-released patches, developers and security researchers warned. The vulnerability resides in the PharStreamWrapper, a PHP component developed and open-sourced by CMS maker Typo3. Indexed as CVE-2019-11831, the flaw stems from a path-traversal bug that allows hackers to swap a site's legitimate phar archive with a malicious one. A phar archive is used to distribute a complete PHP application or library in a single file, in much the way a Java archive file bundles many Java files into a single file.
Text-to-speech Raspberry Pi add-on starts at $24
On Kickstarter: InvIoT is launching a $24 and up “TextToSpeech” .WAV player add-on board for the Raspberry Pi or Arduino that converts English, French or German text to speech via a 3W amp. Canton, Ohio based InvIoT is closing in on its Kickstarter goal for a multi-lingual text-to-speech add-on that connects to either a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino board. The TextToSpeech board synthesizes audio output from text via a Microchip SAMD21G18 MCU paired with an Arduino Zero bootloader. You can also play back .WAV files with music and pre-recorded speech and output them via the board’s 3W speaker amp.
