Android Leftovers

Keeping an open source project alive when people leave

Suppose you wake up one day and decide to finally use that recipe video you keep watching all over social media. You get the ingredients, organize the necessary utensils, and start to follow the recipe steps. You cut this, cut that, then start heating the oven at the same time you put butter and onions in a pan. Then, your phone reminds you: you have a dinner appointment with your boss, and you're already late! You turn off everything and leave immediately, stopping the cooking process somewhere near the end.

5 open source hardware products for the great outdoors

When people think about open source hardware, they often think about the general category of electronics that can be soldered and needs batteries. While there are many fantastic open source pieces of electronics, the overall category of open source hardware is much broader. This month we take a look at open source hardware that you can take out into the world, no power outlet or batteries required.