Videos: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly and Project Trident 19.4 with Lumina Desktop
-
Destination Linux EP120 – Negatively Charged Positivity
On DL120 Fedora 30, kaOS 2019.02, Clonezilla live, Librem Privacy Suite, Firefox Addons Bug, Dell increase AMD Offerings, Microsoft Edge Browser, Valve Index news and EA Joins Khronos Group plus more.
-
FLOSS Weekly 529: Teleport and Gravity
Teleport is a modern security gateway for remotely accessing Clusters of Linux servers and Kubernetes clusters. It is intended to be used instead or together with sshd for organizations who need Kubernetes API access with an audio and recording/replay, SSH audit with session recording/replay, and more.
-
Project Trident 19.4 with Lumina Desktop 1.5 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Project Trident 19.04 with the latest of Lumina 1.5.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 710 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: IBM, OpenShift 4, IDC, Kubernetes and RHEL
ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code
The much anticipated ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with its many new features isn't yet officially available but a fifth release candidate materialized today for testing. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is the big update to this Linux ZFS file-system port that now offers native encryption capabilities, direct I/O support, SSD TRIM/discard at long last, Python 3 compatibility for its Pzyfs helper, project quotas, pool checkpoints, device removal abilities, and much more. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is going to be a huge release that arguably would be much more fitting as a "1.0" release given its feature magnitude. Out today, however, is ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5. This RC5 release now extends support through the newly-released Linux 5.1 stable kernel. The only other mentioned change is that the SPL code has been pulled into the ZoL package itself. Also: Many Media Driver Updates Land In Linux 5.2
Videos: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly and Project Trident 19.4 with Lumina Desktop
today's howtos and programming
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
16 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
19 hours 29 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago