Red Hat: IBM, OpenShift 4, IDC, Kubernetes and RHEL Everything Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst would say about the IBM deal This week during the Red Hat Summit in Boston - the first major Red Hat event since IBM announced its intention to acquire the open source vendor for $33 billion - CEO Jim Whitehurst sat down for a roundtable briefing with press from across the EMEA region. Naturally the main topic of interest was the IBM-Red Hat acquisition, which has just this week been approved by the US Department of Justice - however, European regulators may yet stall the deal from going ahead.

Red Hat Redefines Enterprise Kubernetes Through Full Stack Automation with Red Hat OpenShift 4 Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat OpenShift 4, the next generation of its trusted enterprise Kubernetes platform, reengineered to address the complex realities of container orchestration in production systems. OpenShift 4 is designed to deliver a cloud-like experience across the hybrid cloud by driving automated updates across Kubernetes deployments everywhere. Paired with enhanced developer flexibility and backed by Kubernetes Operators, this helps to lay a more secure and consistent foundation for modern and emerging cloud-native workloads.

New Research Expects Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Impact $10 Trillion of Global Business Revenues, Employ 900,000 IT Professionals in 2019

Microsoft and Red Hat launch a new event-driven Kubernetes autoscaling tool It’s not a developer conference until somebody talks about Kubernetes, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft is highlighting a number of new features around the container orchestration service at its Build conference today. Most of these are relatively minor and involve features like better support for Azure Policy, new tools for building and debugging containers and updates to the Azure Container registry, which now allows users to automate their continuous integration and deployment workflows using Helm charts.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Promises One Enterprise Linux Experience Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is now available. For any workload running on any environment, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is said to deliver one enterprise Linux experience to meet the technology needs of evolving enterprises. Redesigned for the hybrid cloud era, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is built to support the workloads and operations that stretch from enterprise datacenters to multiple public clouds.

ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code The much anticipated ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with its many new features isn't yet officially available but a fifth release candidate materialized today for testing. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is the big update to this Linux ZFS file-system port that now offers native encryption capabilities, direct I/O support, SSD TRIM/discard at long last, Python 3 compatibility for its Pzyfs helper, project quotas, pool checkpoints, device removal abilities, and much more. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is going to be a huge release that arguably would be much more fitting as a "1.0" release given its feature magnitude. Out today, however, is ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5. This RC5 release now extends support through the newly-released Linux 5.1 stable kernel. The only other mentioned change is that the SPL code has been pulled into the ZoL package itself. Also: Many Media Driver Updates Land In Linux 5.2