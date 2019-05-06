ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code
The much anticipated ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with its many new features isn't yet officially available but a fifth release candidate materialized today for testing.
ZFS On Linux 0.8 is the big update to this Linux ZFS file-system port that now offers native encryption capabilities, direct I/O support, SSD TRIM/discard at long last, Python 3 compatibility for its Pzyfs helper, project quotas, pool checkpoints, device removal abilities, and much more. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is going to be a huge release that arguably would be much more fitting as a "1.0" release given its feature magnitude.
Out today, however, is ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5. This RC5 release now extends support through the newly-released Linux 5.1 stable kernel. The only other mentioned change is that the SPL code has been pulled into the ZoL package itself.
Also: Many Media Driver Updates Land In Linux 5.2
