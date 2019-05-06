Language Selection

Security: Unsecured Servers, NSA Back-Doored Microsoft Servers, and Docker Image of Alpine Linux

Security
Security
  • Two crypto-mining groups are fighting a turf war over unsecured Linux servers [Ed: This isn't about Linux but about bad passwords etc.]

    Both groups operate mass-scanning operations that look for open or unpatched cloud services and servers to infect them with a multi-functional Linux-based malware strain.

  • Researchers in the Dark on Powerful LightNeuron Malware for Years

    LightNeuron, a backdoor specifically designed to target Microsoft Exchange mail servers, has flown under the radar since at least 2014, despite being the malware linchpin at the center of several targeted campaigns.

    A fresh analysis of the recently uncovered code shows that it’s the first publicly known malware to use a malicious Microsoft Exchange Transport Agent – but the extraordinarily clever way that LightNeuron conceals itself is the most notable aspect of the report.

  • Phishing Attacks Mostly Impersonate Microsoft, Netflix & PayPal Accounts [Ed: Microsoft itself is phishing; it is giving all your passwords to the NSA and its affiliates]

    Phishing attacks are evolving in their approach. The latest report from Trend Micro concludes that big consumer software companies like Microsoft, Netflix, and Payal were impersonated by hackers to carry out the most phishing attacks.

    Phishing attacks in 2018 utilized social engineering to steal people’s credentials. The steps involved in phishing attacks remain the same. However, these fake-warning phishing emails contain, sound more convincing than ever before.

  • Alpine Linux Docker Images Shipped for 3 Years with Root Accounts Unlocked

    Alpine Linux Docker images available via the Docker Hub contained a critical flaw allowing attackers to authenticate on systems using the root user and no password.

    For three years, some Alpine Linux Docker images have shipped with a root account and no password, opening the door for attackers to easily access vulnerable servers and workstations provisioned for the images.

Red Hat: IBM, OpenShift 4, IDC, Kubernetes and RHEL

  • Everything Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst would say about the IBM deal
    This week during the Red Hat Summit in Boston - the first major Red Hat event since IBM announced its intention to acquire the open source vendor for $33 billion - CEO Jim Whitehurst sat down for a roundtable briefing with press from across the EMEA region. Naturally the main topic of interest was the IBM-Red Hat acquisition, which has just this week been approved by the US Department of Justice - however, European regulators may yet stall the deal from going ahead.
  • Red Hat Redefines Enterprise Kubernetes Through Full Stack Automation with Red Hat OpenShift 4
    Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat OpenShift 4, the next generation of its trusted enterprise Kubernetes platform, reengineered to address the complex realities of container orchestration in production systems. OpenShift 4 is designed to deliver a cloud-like experience across the hybrid cloud by driving automated updates across Kubernetes deployments everywhere. Paired with enhanced developer flexibility and backed by Kubernetes Operators, this helps to lay a more secure and consistent foundation for modern and emerging cloud-native workloads.
  • New Research Expects Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Impact $10 Trillion of Global Business Revenues, Employ 900,000 IT Professionals in 2019
  • Microsoft and Red Hat launch a new event-driven Kubernetes autoscaling tool
    It’s not a developer conference until somebody talks about Kubernetes, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft is highlighting a number of new features around the container orchestration service at its Build conference today. Most of these are relatively minor and involve features like better support for Azure Policy, new tools for building and debugging containers and updates to the Azure Container registry, which now allows users to automate their continuous integration and deployment workflows using Helm charts.
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Promises One Enterprise Linux Experience
    Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is now available. For any workload running on any environment, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is said to deliver one enterprise Linux experience to meet the technology needs of evolving enterprises. Redesigned for the hybrid cloud era, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is built to support the workloads and operations that stretch from enterprise datacenters to multiple public clouds.

ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5 Bundles In The SPL Code

The much anticipated ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with its many new features isn't yet officially available but a fifth release candidate materialized today for testing. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is the big update to this Linux ZFS file-system port that now offers native encryption capabilities, direct I/O support, SSD TRIM/discard at long last, Python 3 compatibility for its Pzyfs helper, project quotas, pool checkpoints, device removal abilities, and much more. ZFS On Linux 0.8 is going to be a huge release that arguably would be much more fitting as a "1.0" release given its feature magnitude. Out today, however, is ZFS On Linux 0.8-RC5. This RC5 release now extends support through the newly-released Linux 5.1 stable kernel. The only other mentioned change is that the SPL code has been pulled into the ZoL package itself. Read more Also: Many Media Driver Updates Land In Linux 5.2

Videos: Destination Linux, FLOSS Weekly and Project Trident 19.4 with Lumina Desktop

today's howtos and programming

