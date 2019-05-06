Developing GNOME and Testing Pitivi 1.0 RC
Developing GNOME: The Basics
I’ve been working in the GNOME community for a little under a year and a half now. During my time contributing to the project, I’ve seen a lot of misunderstandings from the community about how we work. So, I’ve decided to write a multi-part series on how development on GNOME works.
This first post will cover the basics. In future I’ll explain our tooling, how apps are created, and how changes happen across the ecosystem.
Call for testing the Pitivi 1.0 RC
Pitivi 1.0 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 20th. All the important bugs we were aware of have been fixed.
To fix one of the last issues, Thibault very recently rewrote the timeline/layers/clips management in GES, and this might have introduced new bugs. While we have lots of tests which all pass, they don’t cover everything.
We ask you to test the 1.0 RC! Grab a bunch of video files shot with your phone or camera and make some video out of them, trying various features. Tell us if you notice problems, and if you can reproduce them please file an issue describing the steps to reproduce the bug.
