There is something very exciting I have to show to you today: a completely rewritten notification system for Plasma that will be part of our next feature update 5.16 to be released in June.

I have been planning to do this rewrite for years. In fact, the wiki page where I collected ideas and mock-ups was created in July 2016 and “assumes the status quo as of Plasma 5.7”. The old notification plasmoid was originally written in 2011, when QML was still pretty new. It later got ported to Plasma 5 and slightly overhauled, most noticeably using individual popups rather than the scrolling ticker of notifications we had in the late Plasma 4 days. However, its core logic hardly changed and it became evident that its code base could not support many of the feature users expect from a notification center these days. I had started a rewrite branch last summer but only recently found the time and motivation to finish it and basically hacked on that thing for a month straight, and here’s what came out of that...

