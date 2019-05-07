Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of May 2019 05:06:42 PM

With the recent release of Ubuntu 19.04, the new Intel OpenCL NEO compute stack is available in the archive as "intel-opencl-icd" for easy installation. The former Intel open-source OpenCL "Beignet" driver remains available too, for which we took it for a fun round of benchmarking comparison for seeing how these Intel OpenCL Linux drivers currently compete to just running on the CPU via POCL.

The Intel OpenCL NEO driver stack has matured a lot since it originally took shape in early 2018 and they appear to be further ramping up their OpenCL NEO efforts this year presumably around their SYCL LLVM effort and ultimately the Intel "oneAPI" vision and also important for Xe Graphics discrete hardware. The former Beignet OpenCL driver hasn't been maintained now given OpenCL NEO is the future but does remain available in Ubuntu and other archives for those wanting to run this older driver; for our purposes, Skylake hardware with Iris Pro 580 graphics was used today for being able to compare the former and current/new OpenCL implementations on Ubuntu 19.04.