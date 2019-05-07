Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of May 2019 05:24:24 PM

Brainboxes’ $539 “BB-400 NeuronEdge Controller” is based on a Raspberry Pi CM3 B+ with 32GB eMMC, and offers 8x Arduino-controlled DIO, 2x LAN, WiFi/BT, a serial port, a mini-UPS and -25 to 80°C support.

Brainboxes announced its BB-400 NeuronEdge Controller last July equipped with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3), and has now begun shipping it with the faster Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ announced in January. The industrial controller, which competes with other RPi based controllers like Techbase’s CM3-based ModBerry 500 M3 and Janz Tec’s RPi 3-based emPC-A/RPI3, has also added an Arduino MCU for “edge processing.”