Elive Elevates Linux With Enlightenment
Elive has a very minimal set of requirements. Of course, the more your computer exceeds these minimum specs, the better the performance will be.
Here is what you need: 300 MHz CPU with 128 MB of RAM.
The integration of Enlightenment in the Elive Linux distro is different from all of the other distros running the Enlightenment desktop that I sampled. It is more refined.
Elive provides animated elements like backgrounds, icons, widgets and the terminal. It makes possible an animated desktop with 3D effects without an accelerated graphics card. If you take the time to fiddle with its design controls, you can finesse its desktop appearance and functionality like a painter creating a scene on a canvas.
Elive is something different. Give this distro a trial run. It offers a new approach to computing productivity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 739 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming Leftovers
Crow Translate: Desktop / CLI Text Translation App Using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator
Crow Translate is an application (Qt5 GUI and command line interface available) that allows translating and speaking text using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator. The lightweight text translation app supports Linux and Windows, and it can translate not only the text you input in the application, but also speak or translate text that you select using your mouse, by showing a popup after pressing a configurable keyboard shortcut. Also KDE:
Games: Nova Drift, ACardShooter, UnderMine, Blood: Fresh Supply, Ravenfield, Snakeybus, SiNKR 2, Undead Horde
Raspberry Pi-Sized DIY Retro Gaming Console Lets You Relive Childhood
Roshambo Pro has released a retro DIY gaming console which is sure to please the inner child in you. The kit includes a retro gaming console shell, heat sink, controllers and much more. The best part is that the retro console shell, which resembles SNES Europe or Super Famicom, can use a number of tiny SOCs.
Recent comments
1 hour 56 sec ago
9 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
23 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago