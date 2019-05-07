Python Programming Leftovers
-
This is the 10th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In my previous article, I explained how the StanfordCoreNLP library can be used to perform different NLP tasks.
In this article, we will explore the Gensim library, which is another extremely useful NLP library for Python. Gensim was primarily developed for topic modeling. However, it now supports a variety of other NLP tasks such as converting words to vectors (word2vec), document to vectors (doc2vec), finding text similarity, and text summarization.
-
You've seen it a million times—the hash-bang (#!) line at the top of a script—whether it be Bash, Python, Perl or some other scripting language. And, I'm sure you know what its purpose is: it specifies the script interpreter that's used to execute the script. But, do you know how it actually works? Your initial thought might be that your shell (bash) reads that line and then executes the specified interpreter, but that's not at all how it works. How it actually works is the main focus of this post, but I also want to introduce how you can create your own version of "hash-bang" if you're so inclined.
-
If you are a relative beginner to Python, and want to improve your understanding of functions and modules, then there’s no better way to do so than practice.
Weekly Python Exercise provides you with that practice, with a family of six 15-week courses. In each course, you get a question on Tuesday, the answer on Monday, discussion among your cohort in our private forum, and live, monthly office hours.
And today’s the last day to sign up for the latest cohort for beginners, with an emphasis on functions and modules.
-
Servers used to be managed by proper wizards. But even wizards can be killed by a balrog. So… what happens when your sysadmin leaves?
-
He’s a scientist. Quite often, he searches for python packages.
-
Patrick and Bogdan are students at Groningen University and they made the Flask Monitoring Dashboard.
Crow Translate: Desktop / CLI Text Translation App Using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator
Crow Translate is an application (Qt5 GUI and command line interface available) that allows translating and speaking text using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator.
The lightweight text translation app supports Linux and Windows, and it can translate not only the text you input in the application, but also speak or translate text that you select using your mouse, by showing a popup after pressing a configurable keyboard shortcut.
Also KDE:
-
I’m glad to be selected in Google Summer of Code 2019 to work for KDE Community to make KDE Connect work on macOS. And I’m willing to be a long-term contributor in KDE Community.
Games: Nova Drift, ACardShooter, UnderMine, Blood: Fresh Supply, Ravenfield, Snakeybus, SiNKR 2, Undead Horde
-
Nova Drift takes a classic arcade-like space shooter, adds in touch of action-RPG elements with upgrades along with a sprinkle of random generation to make something that looks damn fun!
-
Originally developed for the 41st Ludum Dare Game Jam, ACardShooter is being expanded for a full release and it's due this Summer.
Certainly sounds like an interesting idea too! They've taken the fast and fun twin-stick shooter gameplay, picked up a deck of cards and mashed them together into something original. In ACardShooter, the cards you have literally control everything from your life to the effects of your attacks and plenty more. It's going to have more than 42 cards, which you use to build a deck to create whatever play-style takes your fancy.
-
Releasing this Summer in Early Access, UnderMine looks like a seriously good action-adventure roguelike that will have you dig deeper and deeper for gold and powerful relics.
This is one I previously highlighted last year and we have some up to date confirmation on a still-planned Linux release. I spoke to the developer over email to, as I hadn't checked in on it since the previous article. Sometimes Linux versions get dropped but not this time, as they said "We are still supporting Linux, and the current release window is Early Access in the summer of this year.".
-
Fear not Linux gamers, you too will be getting in on the action as Blood: Fresh Supply is coming to Linux.
It released yesterday for Windows, however in the official Discord for Nightdive Studio's when they announced the release they actually said "(Mac and Linux soon™️)". What will be interesting to see, is if they're doing it in-house or if they will be continuing to work with Ryan Gordon to port it for them like previous games.
-
Ravenfield continues to improve and it's a really promising single-player FPS experience especially with how many fun mods you can add in.
The latest update, released earlier this month, updates both the Tank and Quad vehicles to a much more interesting design. They also have improved handling, new sounds, new effects and more.
If you found it a little easy before, you might be in for a bit of a shock as the AI is also now much more deadly. When trying to aim for long-range shots, they will now actually do the smart thing and stop. The AI is also now deadlier than before at both short and medium range, so watch out.
-
Snakeybus looks like an absolute riot, the kind of game where you likely smile and laugh all the way through and it's coming to Linux.
-
SiNKR 2 from Robert Wahler, a minimalist and stylish puzzle game is now available with same-day Linux support. Note: Key provided directly by the developer.
It's quite similar to the first game, which our contributor BTRE took a look at previously. It carries over plenty of elements from the first game including no scores, no timers, no distractions and no text. However, it also improves on it a little with multiple paths and levels that can be skipped. There's no new game mechanics though, so it's very much a direct sequel with more of the same good stuff in different layouts.
-
No friends? No problem! Just visit your local graveyard and get to work, as Undead Horde from 10tons is now in beta for Linux.
Announced yesterday on their Steam forum, it initially had a problem with it not being setup correctly but after pointing out to them what to do, it looks like it should be good to go. There's no password, so you can jump right in if you own it on Steam.
Raspberry Pi-Sized DIY Retro Gaming Console Lets You Relive Childhood
Roshambo Pro has released a retro DIY gaming console which is sure to please the inner child in you. The kit includes a retro gaming console shell, heat sink, controllers and much more. The best part is that the retro console shell, which resembles SNES Europe or Super Famicom, can use a number of tiny SOCs.
Recent comments
1 hour 56 sec ago
9 hours 51 min ago
18 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 3 min ago
22 hours 56 min ago
23 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 10 min ago
23 hours 22 min ago
23 hours 44 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago