Originally developed for the 41st Ludum Dare Game Jam, ACardShooter is being expanded for a full release and it's due this Summer.

Certainly sounds like an interesting idea too! They've taken the fast and fun twin-stick shooter gameplay, picked up a deck of cards and mashed them together into something original. In ACardShooter, the cards you have literally control everything from your life to the effects of your attacks and plenty more. It's going to have more than 42 cards, which you use to build a deck to create whatever play-style takes your fancy.