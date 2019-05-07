Games: Nova Drift, ACardShooter, UnderMine, Blood: Fresh Supply, Ravenfield, Snakeybus, SiNKR 2, Undead Horde
A Linux version of the action-RPG space shooter 'Nova Drift' is confirmed, sounds awesome
Nova Drift takes a classic arcade-like space shooter, adds in touch of action-RPG elements with upgrades along with a sprinkle of random generation to make something that looks damn fun!
Combining a twin-stick shooter with a deck of cards, ACardShooter sounds fun and it's coming to Linux
Originally developed for the 41st Ludum Dare Game Jam, ACardShooter is being expanded for a full release and it's due this Summer.
Certainly sounds like an interesting idea too! They've taken the fast and fun twin-stick shooter gameplay, picked up a deck of cards and mashed them together into something original. In ACardShooter, the cards you have literally control everything from your life to the effects of your attacks and plenty more. It's going to have more than 42 cards, which you use to build a deck to create whatever play-style takes your fancy.
Get ready to dig deep in UnderMine, releasing with Linux support this Summer
Releasing this Summer in Early Access, UnderMine looks like a seriously good action-adventure roguelike that will have you dig deeper and deeper for gold and powerful relics.
This is one I previously highlighted last year and we have some up to date confirmation on a still-planned Linux release. I spoke to the developer over email to, as I hadn't checked in on it since the previous article. Sometimes Linux versions get dropped but not this time, as they said "We are still supporting Linux, and the current release window is Early Access in the summer of this year.".
Nightdive Studio's latest revamp with Blood: Fresh Supply is coming to Linux
Fear not Linux gamers, you too will be getting in on the action as Blood: Fresh Supply is coming to Linux.
It released yesterday for Windows, however in the official Discord for Nightdive Studio's when they announced the release they actually said "(Mac and Linux soon™️)". What will be interesting to see, is if they're doing it in-house or if they will be continuing to work with Ryan Gordon to port it for them like previous games.
Single-player FPS 'Ravenfield' now has deadlier AI, new vehicle styles and continues being amusing
Ravenfield continues to improve and it's a really promising single-player FPS experience especially with how many fun mods you can add in.
The latest update, released earlier this month, updates both the Tank and Quad vehicles to a much more interesting design. They also have improved handling, new sounds, new effects and more.
If you found it a little easy before, you might be in for a bit of a shock as the AI is also now much more deadly. When trying to aim for long-range shots, they will now actually do the smart thing and stop. The AI is also now deadlier than before at both short and medium range, so watch out.
Snakeybus looks like a truly hilarious game about driving an ever-growing bus, confirmed for Linux
Snakeybus looks like an absolute riot, the kind of game where you likely smile and laugh all the way through and it's coming to Linux.
The simple yet stylish puzzle game SiNKR 2 is out and it's lovely
SiNKR 2 from Robert Wahler, a minimalist and stylish puzzle game is now available with same-day Linux support. Note: Key provided directly by the developer.
It's quite similar to the first game, which our contributor BTRE took a look at previously. It carries over plenty of elements from the first game including no scores, no timers, no distractions and no text. However, it also improves on it a little with multiple paths and levels that can be skipped. There's no new game mechanics though, so it's very much a direct sequel with more of the same good stuff in different layouts.
Undead Horde, the necromantic action game from 10tons now has a Linux beta
No friends? No problem! Just visit your local graveyard and get to work, as Undead Horde from 10tons is now in beta for Linux.
Announced yesterday on their Steam forum, it initially had a problem with it not being setup correctly but after pointing out to them what to do, it looks like it should be good to go. There's no password, so you can jump right in if you own it on Steam.
