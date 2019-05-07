Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 10th of May 2019 06:17:02 PM

Crow Translate is an application (Qt5 GUI and command line interface available) that allows translating and speaking text using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator.

The lightweight text translation app supports Linux and Windows, and it can translate not only the text you input in the application, but also speak or translate text that you select using your mouse, by showing a popup after pressing a configurable keyboard shortcut.

