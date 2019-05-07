If you are a relative beginner to Python, and want to improve your understanding of functions and modules, then there’s no better way to do so than practice.

Weekly Python Exercise provides you with that practice, with a family of six 15-week courses. In each course, you get a question on Tuesday, the answer on Monday, discussion among your cohort in our private forum, and live, monthly office hours.

And today’s the last day to sign up for the latest cohort for beginners, with an emphasis on functions and modules.