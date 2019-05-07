Python Programming Leftovers
Python for NLP: Working with the Gensim Library (Part 1)
This is the 10th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In my previous article, I explained how the StanfordCoreNLP library can be used to perform different NLP tasks.
In this article, we will explore the Gensim library, which is another extremely useful NLP library for Python. Gensim was primarily developed for topic modeling. However, it now supports a variety of other NLP tasks such as converting words to vectors (word2vec), document to vectors (doc2vec), finding text similarity, and text summarization.
What The @#$%&! (Heck) is this #! (Hash-Bang) Thingy In My Bash Script
You've seen it a million times—the hash-bang (#!) line at the top of a script—whether it be Bash, Python, Perl or some other scripting language. And, I'm sure you know what its purpose is: it specifies the script interpreter that's used to execute the script. But, do you know how it actually works? Your initial thought might be that your shell (bash) reads that line and then executes the specified interpreter, but that's not at all how it works. How it actually works is the main focus of this post, but I also want to introduce how you can create your own version of "hash-bang" if you're so inclined.
Weekly Python Exercise A2 (functions + modules for beginners) closes today
If you are a relative beginner to Python, and want to improve your understanding of functions and modules, then there’s no better way to do so than practice.
Weekly Python Exercise provides you with that practice, with a family of six 15-week courses. In each course, you get a question on Tuesday, the answer on Monday, discussion among your cohort in our private forum, and live, monthly office hours.
And today’s the last day to sign up for the latest cohort for beginners, with an emphasis on functions and modules.
PyGrunn: testing your infrastructure code - Ruben Homs
Servers used to be managed by proper wizards. But even wizards can be killed by a balrog. So… what happens when your sysadmin leaves?
PyGrunn: python as a scientist’s playground - Peter Kroon
He’s a scientist. Quite often, he searches for python packages.
PyGrunn: monitoring and profiling Flask apps - Patrick Vogel & Bogdan Petre
Patrick and Bogdan are students at Groningen University and they made the Flask Monitoring Dashboard.
PyGrunn: embedding the python interpreter - Mark Boer
PyGrunn: data processing and visualisation of tractor data - Erik-Jan Blanksma
Crow Translate: Desktop / CLI Text Translation App Using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator
Crow Translate is an application (Qt5 GUI and command line interface available) that allows translating and speaking text using Google Translate, Yandex Translate and Bing Translator. The lightweight text translation app supports Linux and Windows, and it can translate not only the text you input in the application, but also speak or translate text that you select using your mouse, by showing a popup after pressing a configurable keyboard shortcut. Also KDE:
Games: Nova Drift, ACardShooter, UnderMine, Blood: Fresh Supply, Ravenfield, Snakeybus, SiNKR 2, Undead Horde
Raspberry Pi-Sized DIY Retro Gaming Console Lets You Relive Childhood
Roshambo Pro has released a retro DIY gaming console which is sure to please the inner child in you. The kit includes a retro gaming console shell, heat sink, controllers and much more. The best part is that the retro console shell, which resembles SNES Europe or Super Famicom, can use a number of tiny SOCs.
