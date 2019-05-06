Wine 4.8
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.8 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Support building most programs in PE format. - Unicode data updated to Unicode 12.0. - Support for MSI patch files. - Default to non-PIC builds on i386. - Joystick support improvements. - Asturian locale. - Various bug fixes.
Wine 4.8 Pops Open With Unicode 12.0, Better Joystick Support
Wine 4.8 is now available as the latest bi-weekly snapshot for running Windows programs/games on Linux and other platforms.
Wine 4.8 isn't the most exciting feature release in recent time but does offer up some decent changes for two week's worth of work. Wine 4.8 now allows for building most programs in PE format, updates against Unicode 12.0 data, adds support for MSI patch files, defaults to non-PIC builds for i386, and adds in joystick support improvements.
The Wine team have no time for hangovers, as work continues on towards the next major release with the Wine 4.8 development release now available.
This time around a total of 38 grapes bugs have been squashed. Usual notice applies: some are older bugs being re-tested and fixed in a prior release. Looking over it issues have been solved with Star Citizen, World of Warships, Warframe, Test Drive Unlimited, Grand Prix Legends and more.
