Linux-supported mini-PCIe modules offer Cat-M1 and Iridium modems for IoT
Gateworks announced two mini-PCIe modems for its Linux-based SBCs aimed at IoT duty: a “GW16126” with Cat-M1 and BLE 5.0 and a “GW16130” satellite modem with an Iridium 9603N transceiver.
Gateworks announced a pair of mini-PCIe modems that have been tested — and offer tech support — only on the company’s Linux-based SBCs. Most recently, these include the Cavium Octeon-based Newport GW6100 and GW6200. The GW16126 with Cat-M1 and BLE 5.0 and the GW16130 satellite modem will likely work with other mini-PCIe equipped computers. The GW16126 requires a Linux host computer, while it appears the GW16130 may also work with other operating systems.
