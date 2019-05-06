Mozilla: SUMO/Firefox Accounts integration, Privacy Features, and Another Facebook Rant SUMO/Firefox Accounts integration One of Mozilla’s goals is to deepen relationships with our users and better connect them with our products. For support this means integrating Firefox Accounts (FxA) as the authentication layer on support.mozilla.org

Mozilla offers research grant for a way to embed Tor inside Firefo Mozilla is looking for a more efficient way of integrating Tor into Firefox, and the organization is willing to throw money at the problem. A better Tor integration is one of the key points that Mozilla is willing to fund via its Research Grants 2019H1 program that the organization announced last month. This program has been going on for quite a while and is how Mozilla has paid the bills for the development of new Firefox features in the past.

Google’s Ad API is Better Than Facebook’s, But… Last month, Mozilla released an analysis of Facebook’s ad archive API, a tool that allows researchers to understand how political ads are being targeted to Facebook users. Our goal: To determine if Facebook had fulfilled its promise to make political advertising more transparent. (It did not.) Today, we’re releasing an analysis of Google’s ad archive API. Google also promised the European Union it would release an ad transparency tool ahead of the 2019 EU Parliament elections. [...] Overall: While the company gets a passing grade, Google doesn’t sufficiently allow researchers to study disinformation on its platform. The company also significantly delayed the release of their API, unveiling it only weeks before the upcoming EU elections and nearly two months after the originally promised deadline. With the EU elections fewer than two weeks away, we hope Google (and Facebook) take action swiftly to improve their ad APIs — action that should have been taken months ago.