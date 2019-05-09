Kaidan joins KDE and a Departure From Codethink
Kaidan developers had already been engaging with the KDE community and now is officially part of the KDE project/ Kaidan is written against KDE's Kirigami framework and utilizes Qt Quick. Given the Kirigami / Qt Quick usage, Kaidan is naturally designed to support different form factors including KDE Plasma Mobile.
This introduces some changes and benefits to the development workflow, first of all we can now use KDE’s GitLab instance on invent.kde.org which removes the need for hosting our own. In the future, we plan to provide official Windows and macOS builds using KDE’s binary-factory infrastructure.
April 26th was my last day at Codethink Ltd. It has been over three years and a half working for this Manchester based company as consultant. I have got the opportunity to learn a lot working for a variety of customers and Open Source organizations together with bright professionals.
Codethink is an organization that cares about people: customers and employees. That is not as common as it might seem in software engineering service companies. Codethink does good software engineering too; sometimes under tough conditions. It is not always easy to work for customers with tight deadlines, solving complex problems with high impact in their businesses. I am proud of having worked for such organization.
Debian: #debian-meeting revival and Debian Buster and Wayland
As part of my DPL campaign I suggested that we have more open community meetings, and also suggested that we have more generic open team meetings in a well-known public channel. Fortunately, that idea doesn’t really need a DPL to implement it, and on top of that our new DPL (Sam Hartman) supports the initiative. We do have a #debian-meeting IRC channel that’s been dormant for years, so we’re reviving that for these kind of meetings.
Today we had our first session, it was the first meeting on that channel since 2011 (almost 8 years!). The topic was “Meet the new DPL and ask him anything!”. It was announced on some of the Debian channels, most notably on Bits from Debian, I played it careful by not announcing too widely because we don’t yet have much in the way of moderation and I think if we had to deal with many trolls it would’ve been tough. This was also really early for people in the Americas (6am East Coast) so future sessions will be staggered across different times and days of the week. The session was a bit quieter than I expected, but Sam gave really nice answers and I learned a few new things so it all worked out ok, I would rather start small and build on it than it have been too chaotic and a mess. In 2017 I started a community channel called #debian-til (TIL standing for “Today I Learned”). The idea is that people share interesting Debian related things that they have learned, and it started with a hand full of people and took a year to grow to a hundred, but I’m very happy with how that worked out and how the culture of that channel has evolved, I’m hoping that #debian-meeting can also grow and evolve to be something useful and fun for our community, instead of only a channel to schedule meetings in.
The next release of Debian OS (codename "Buster") is due very soon. It's currently in deep freeze, with no new package updates permitted unless they fix Release Critical (RC) bugs. The RC bug count is at 123 at the time of writing: this is towards the low end of the scale, consistent with being at a late stage of the freeze.
As things currently stand, the default graphical desktop in Buster will be GNOME, using the Wayland desktop technology. This will be the first time that Debian has defaulted to Wayland, rather than Xorg.
For major technology switches like this, Debian has traditionally taken a very conservative approach to adoption, with a lot of reasoned debate by lots of developers. The switch to systemd by default is an example of this (and here's one good example of LWN coverage of the process we went through for that decision).
As it stands now the upcoming release of Debian 10 "Buster" will provide a default desktop of the GNOME Shell running atop Wayland, but that still could change with a Debian developer suggesting the experience might not be good enough for this next release that they would be better off still using the X.Org Server.
While some distributions like Fedora and RHEL8 are defaulting to GNOME atop Wayland, others like Ubuntu are preferring GNOME on X.Org for the time being due to Wayland bugs, driver/GPU compatibility concerns, and other issues. With Debian Buster, they had been following the advice of the Debian GNOME team that the default GNOME session should be Wayland in place of the X.Org Server.
Programming: Compilers, Rust, Zope on Python 3 and More Python Bits
Last month Intel developers began working on adding BFloat16 support to the open-source/Linux compilers for this new instruction debuting with next-generation Xeon "Cooper Lake" server processors. That support is now squared away for GCC 10, due out next year, and LLVM Clang 9, which will be released this autumn.
BFloat16 floating-point support is intended for deep learning / machine learning workloads and will be supported by next-gen Cooper Lake processors and is also found within Nervana NNPs and FPGAs. BFloat16 has also been of interest to other companies like Google and their TPUs.
I have declared rc-dlist-deque, my doubly-linked list library for Rust, to be 1.0.0. Little has changed, apart from the version number and some documentation updates.
In particular, I thought I would expand on my previous comments to the effect that you don't want a doubly linked list in Rust.
After hard, long years of preparation Earl Zope now finally made it to get a permanent license for the Python 3 wonderland: In September 2016 almost 20 people started with the reanimation of Zope at the Zope Resurrection sprint. This marked the beginning of a wonderful journey for Earl Zope himself for the people who helped him. In August 2017 Earl Zope became aware that his Python 2 country will irreversibly be destroyed by 2020. Earl Zope was successfully applying for for a beta permission for the Python 3 wonderland in September 2017. This beta permission has been extended 9 times to give Earl Zope time to become a good citizen in his new home country.
This tutorial helps you to learn Data Science with Python with examples. Python is an open source language and it is widely used as a high-level programming language for general-purpose programming. It has gained high popularity in data science world. As data science domain is rising these days, IBM recently predicted demand for data science professionals would rise by more than 25% by 2020. In the PyPL Popularity of Programming language index, Python scored second rank with a 14 percent share. In advanced analytics and predictive analytics market, it is ranked among top 3 programming languages for advanced analytics.
BattlEye now say they're working with Valve to support Steam Play
Here's a bit of interesting news to end the week with, BattlEye have said they are working with Valve to get their anti-cheat working with Steam Play/Proton.
The curious thing here, is that I did speak to BattlEye back in March where they told me they would only be able to support native Linux games. In my email to BattlEye I did mention our previous chat, but it seems the below quote is the standard line they're giving out on this.
