Endless Launches Linux Games For Kids To Teach Them Coding
Endless, the maker of Endless OS, has launched Endless Studios. Matt Dalio, founder of Endless, along with the Endless Studios team have created a series of games based on Linux, Endless OS, and Hack that teach kids to code in a fun way.
The company aims to help kids as young as eight years old get acquainted with programming. The games have been made in a way that would encourage them to code through hacking.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 742 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kaidan joins KDE and a Departure From Codethink
Debian: #debian-meeting revival and Debian Buster and Wayland
Programming: Compilers, Rust, Zope on Python 3 and More Python Bits
BattlEye now say they're working with Valve to support Steam Play
Here's a bit of interesting news to end the week with, BattlEye have said they are working with Valve to get their anti-cheat working with Steam Play/Proton. The curious thing here, is that I did speak to BattlEye back in March where they told me they would only be able to support native Linux games. In my email to BattlEye I did mention our previous chat, but it seems the below quote is the standard line they're giving out on this.
Recent comments
1 min ago
11 min 22 sec ago
25 min 44 sec ago
10 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 22 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago