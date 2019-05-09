BattlEye now say they're working with Valve to support Steam Play
Here's a bit of interesting news to end the week with, BattlEye have said they are working with Valve to get their anti-cheat working with Steam Play/Proton.
The curious thing here, is that I did speak to BattlEye back in March where they told me they would only be able to support native Linux games. In my email to BattlEye I did mention our previous chat, but it seems the below quote is the standard line they're giving out on this.
