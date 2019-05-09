Debian: #debian-meeting revival and Debian Buster and Wayland
#debian-meeting revival
As part of my DPL campaign I suggested that we have more open community meetings, and also suggested that we have more generic open team meetings in a well-known public channel. Fortunately, that idea doesn’t really need a DPL to implement it, and on top of that our new DPL (Sam Hartman) supports the initiative. We do have a #debian-meeting IRC channel that’s been dormant for years, so we’re reviving that for these kind of meetings.
Today we had our first session, it was the first meeting on that channel since 2011 (almost 8 years!). The topic was “Meet the new DPL and ask him anything!”. It was announced on some of the Debian channels, most notably on Bits from Debian, I played it careful by not announcing too widely because we don’t yet have much in the way of moderation and I think if we had to deal with many trolls it would’ve been tough. This was also really early for people in the Americas (6am East Coast) so future sessions will be staggered across different times and days of the week. The session was a bit quieter than I expected, but Sam gave really nice answers and I learned a few new things so it all worked out ok, I would rather start small and build on it than it have been too chaotic and a mess. In 2017 I started a community channel called #debian-til (TIL standing for “Today I Learned”). The idea is that people share interesting Debian related things that they have learned, and it started with a hand full of people and took a year to grow to a hundred, but I’m very happy with how that worked out and how the culture of that channel has evolved, I’m hoping that #debian-meeting can also grow and evolve to be something useful and fun for our community, instead of only a channel to schedule meetings in.
Debian Buster and Wayland
The next release of Debian OS (codename "Buster") is due very soon. It's currently in deep freeze, with no new package updates permitted unless they fix Release Critical (RC) bugs. The RC bug count is at 123 at the time of writing: this is towards the low end of the scale, consistent with being at a late stage of the freeze.
As things currently stand, the default graphical desktop in Buster will be GNOME, using the Wayland desktop technology. This will be the first time that Debian has defaulted to Wayland, rather than Xorg.
For major technology switches like this, Debian has traditionally taken a very conservative approach to adoption, with a lot of reasoned debate by lots of developers. The switch to systemd by default is an example of this (and here's one good example of LWN coverage of the process we went through for that decision).
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change
As it stands now the upcoming release of Debian 10 "Buster" will provide a default desktop of the GNOME Shell running atop Wayland, but that still could change with a Debian developer suggesting the experience might not be good enough for this next release that they would be better off still using the X.Org Server.
While some distributions like Fedora and RHEL8 are defaulting to GNOME atop Wayland, others like Ubuntu are preferring GNOME on X.Org for the time being due to Wayland bugs, driver/GPU compatibility concerns, and other issues. With Debian Buster, they had been following the advice of the Debian GNOME team that the default GNOME session should be Wayland in place of the X.Org Server.
