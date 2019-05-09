Red Hat: Twitter, Openshift, Red Hat Innovation Award and Fedora Program Management
This Week Twitter Taught Me: I Follow Too Many Red Hat Employees?
Dang it! Another week has only gone and flapped past my ears while I sat here squinting awkwardly at Twitter.
And what of the tweets that whizzed by my eyeballs this week? Well, most of ’em concerned Red Hat.
The billion-dollar Linux giant has basically sponsored my stream for the entire week (that or I simply follow too many Red Hat employees. It’s Probably the latter).
Red Hat started May by unveiling a (surprisingly uncontroversial) new logo, then they slipped into killer conference mode for the Red Hat Summit 2019 (stocked with the most EPIC of conference swag) and then they found a couple of spare minutes to serve up their bread and butter, namely RHEL 8.
Red Hat OpenShift 4, AWS, Windows, and a video
Let’s get meta: This is a blog post about a video about a blog post. Is that kind of like calling someone to tell them you sent them an email? How can you use the Red Hat OpenShift installer (for OpenShift 4) with Windows when the installer only runs on Linux or MacOS? Keep reading to find out.
In late April, I published a somewhat popular article about creating a Red Hat OpenShift 4 cluster on AWS using Windows as your desktop operating system, despite that fact that the OpenShift installer (openshift-install) runs on Linux or macOS, but not Windows.
For those who learn better by visual input—”visual learning” is the phrase—I’ve created a short video. It’s about four minutes and touches on the key points. Click here to watch the video and read the previous article.
Emirates NBD Transforms its Digital Banking with Red Hat-Based Cloud, Winning 2019 Red Hat Innovation Award
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has built a distributed private cloud platform with Red Hat’s hybrid cloud and application programming interface (API) technologies as part of its digital transformation strategy. Its platform provides a common foundation and access to cloud-native services for internal teams, improving integration, collaboration and speed of development. The Red Hat-based cloud helps enable Emirates NBD to better keep pace with its competition, to make banking more available, and to more dynamically offer modern, personalized services to customers. Emirates NBD received recognition for its innovative cloud platform as a winner in the 2019 Red Hat Innovation Awards, which recognize creative thinking, problem-solving and innovative uses of Red Hat technology.
FPgM report: 2019-19
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Elections nominations are open through May 22.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
