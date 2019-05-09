Kaidan joins KDE and a Departure From Codethink Kaidan Joins KDE As A Jabber/XMPP Chat Client Kaidan developers had already been engaging with the KDE community and now is officially part of the KDE project/ Kaidan is written against KDE's Kirigami framework and utilizes Qt Quick. Given the Kirigami / Qt Quick usage, Kaidan is naturally designed to support different form factors including KDE Plasma Mobile.

Kaidan joins KDE The Kaidan team has always had good relations with the KDE community, as Kaidan is written with KDE’s Kirigami library. Consequently, it is only logical for us to join KDE officially, and we are happy to announce that we now finally did so. This introduces some changes and benefits to the development workflow, first of all we can now use KDE’s GitLab instance on invent.kde.org which removes the need for hosting our own. In the future, we plan to provide official Windows and macOS builds using KDE’s binary-factory infrastructure.

Closing doors: Codethink. April 26th was my last day at Codethink Ltd. It has been over three years and a half working for this Manchester based company as consultant. I have got the opportunity to learn a lot working for a variety of customers and Open Source organizations together with bright professionals. Codethink is an organization that cares about people: customers and employees. That is not as common as it might seem in software engineering service companies. Codethink does good software engineering too; sometimes under tough conditions. It is not always easy to work for customers with tight deadlines, solving complex problems with high impact in their businesses. I am proud of having worked for such organization.

Debian: #debian-meeting revival and Debian Buster and Wayland #debian-meeting revival As part of my DPL campaign I suggested that we have more open community meetings, and also suggested that we have more generic open team meetings in a well-known public channel. Fortunately, that idea doesn’t really need a DPL to implement it, and on top of that our new DPL (Sam Hartman) supports the initiative. We do have a #debian-meeting IRC channel that’s been dormant for years, so we’re reviving that for these kind of meetings. Today we had our first session, it was the first meeting on that channel since 2011 (almost 8 years!). The topic was “Meet the new DPL and ask him anything!”. It was announced on some of the Debian channels, most notably on Bits from Debian, I played it careful by not announcing too widely because we don’t yet have much in the way of moderation and I think if we had to deal with many trolls it would’ve been tough. This was also really early for people in the Americas (6am East Coast) so future sessions will be staggered across different times and days of the week. The session was a bit quieter than I expected, but Sam gave really nice answers and I learned a few new things so it all worked out ok, I would rather start small and build on it than it have been too chaotic and a mess. In 2017 I started a community channel called #debian-til (TIL standing for “Today I Learned”). The idea is that people share interesting Debian related things that they have learned, and it started with a hand full of people and took a year to grow to a hundred, but I’m very happy with how that worked out and how the culture of that channel has evolved, I’m hoping that #debian-meeting can also grow and evolve to be something useful and fun for our community, instead of only a channel to schedule meetings in.

Debian Buster and Wayland The next release of Debian OS (codename "Buster") is due very soon. It's currently in deep freeze, with no new package updates permitted unless they fix Release Critical (RC) bugs. The RC bug count is at 123 at the time of writing: this is towards the low end of the scale, consistent with being at a late stage of the freeze. As things currently stand, the default graphical desktop in Buster will be GNOME, using the Wayland desktop technology. This will be the first time that Debian has defaulted to Wayland, rather than Xorg. For major technology switches like this, Debian has traditionally taken a very conservative approach to adoption, with a lot of reasoned debate by lots of developers. The switch to systemd by default is an example of this (and here's one good example of LWN coverage of the process we went through for that decision).

