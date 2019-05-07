Audiocasts: Dungeons and Distros, Two New Episodes of Linux in the Ham Shack
-
Dungeons and Distros | User Error 65
What it takes to make a proper distro, how we send emails, and the constant quest for knowledge.
Plus D&D, and April Fools annoyances.
-
LHS Episode #283: The Dr. Bill Show
Welcome to Episode 283 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topic episode, the discuss the new weak signal mode FT4, amateur radio at the World Scout Jamboree, the Northwest Linuxfest, Fedora Core 30 and much more. Thank you for listening and hope to see everyone at Hamvention 2019!
-
LHS Episode #284: The Weekender XXVIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Wine-Staging 4.8 Brings More Joystick Improvements, 64-bit ARM Windows App Fix
Hot off the release of Wine 4.8, Wine-Staging 4.8 has already been released with its hundreds of patches re-based atop this latest upstream Wine code for handling Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems. Wine-Staging has continued seeing a nice flow of its patches accepted upstream, which alleviates the maintenance burden for the staging folks, but hundreds of patches remain. Fortunately, the number of new patches being added to Wine-Staging is generally less than the amount of patches being upstreamed each bi-weekly release cycle. Also: How to install Wine Staging on Ubuntu 19.04
armv7hl support for mageia docker official images
After some months of on and off work with @Conan-Kudo on improving mageia's docker images build tools to support multi-arch builds, we finally were able to add armv7hl support to mageia 6. Usage is completely transparent to the user, when pulling the image, the docker daemon will take care to download the correct image according to the host server architecture. Also, now that our build tools support multiarch builds, the moment mageia 7 is available armv8 images will be available too, at the same time of the x86_64 image.
