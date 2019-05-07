Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 11th of May 2019 06:20:46 AM

Filed under

After some months of on and off work with @Conan-Kudo on improving mageia's docker images build tools to support multi-arch builds, we finally were able to add armv7hl support to mageia 6.

Usage is completely transparent to the user, when pulling the image, the docker daemon will take care to download the correct image according to the host server architecture.

Also, now that our build tools support multiarch builds, the moment mageia 7 is available armv8 images will be available too, at the same time of the x86_64 image.