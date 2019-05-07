Wine-Staging 4.8 Brings More Joystick Improvements, 64-bit ARM Windows App Fix Hot off the release of Wine 4.8, Wine-Staging 4.8 has already been released with its hundreds of patches re-based atop this latest upstream Wine code for handling Windows games/applications on Linux and other operating systems. Wine-Staging has continued seeing a nice flow of its patches accepted upstream, which alleviates the maintenance burden for the staging folks, but hundreds of patches remain. Fortunately, the number of new patches being added to Wine-Staging is generally less than the amount of patches being upstreamed each bi-weekly release cycle. Also: How to install Wine Staging on Ubuntu 19.04

armv7hl support for mageia docker official images After some months of on and off work with @Conan-Kudo on improving mageia's docker images build tools to support multi-arch builds, we finally were able to add armv7hl support to mageia 6. Usage is completely transparent to the user, when pulling the image, the docker daemon will take care to download the correct image according to the host server architecture. Also, now that our build tools support multiarch builds, the moment mageia 7 is available armv8 images will be available too, at the same time of the x86_64 image.