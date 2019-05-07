LibreELEC (Leia) 9.0.2 MR
LibreELEC 9.0.2 (Leia) has arrived based upon Kodi v18.2, the 9.0.2 release contains many changes and refinements to user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to improve stability and extend hardware support. Kodi v18 also brings new features like Kodi Retroplayer and DRM support that (equipped with an appropriate add-on) allows Kodi to unofficially stream content from services like Netflix and Amazon. Changes since LibreELEC 9.0.1: updated Kodi to 18.2 updated Kernel to 4.19.36 fixed TBS 5520SE tuning fixed Zotac remotes fixed pvr.hts (Tvheadend) timeshift (partly) Settings Add-on: Changeable SSH passwords! Default firewall (iptables) with simple...
-
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
The change in Linux 5.0 that initially broke ZFS On Linux compatibility ends up being pretty nasty for the ZFS encryption performance... A NixOS developer reports that the functions no longer exported by Linux 5.0+ and previously used by ZoL for AVX/AES-NI support end up dropping the ZFS data-set encryption performance to 200MB/s where as pre-5.0 kernels ran around 1.2GB/s. This was the problem early on during the Linux 5.0 kernel cycle with the __kernel_fpu_ begin/restore functions no longer being exported. Even with the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window going on right now, a solution to satisfy the ZFS On Linux usage hasn't been achieved. Their used workaround by ZFS On Linux disables the vector-based (SSE/AVX) algorithms when building against Linux 5.0+. That in turn is what causes the big performance drop when running on the recent kernels.
My First impression at PlaMo
I remember how my admiration for android turned into disappointment when I got into android development. The realisation, with every new release the patches are built on the broken pieces of android was disheartening. And the water crossed the line when the whole system started disrespecting the users privacy! Then, I fine day (mid-January 2019) I came to know about Plasma Mobile. When every other attempt at creating an open source mobile platform on the horizon failed, KDE came along with Plasma Mobile. So how could have I resisted to not to using it!
Firefox & GNOME Can Finally Run On The AFS File-System With Linux 5.2
AFS, the Andrew File-System that serves as a distributed file-system and used by the likes of Carnegie Mellon University and has seen ports to different operating systems, can now handle more programs running on top of the file-system like Firefox and GNOME. The AFS file-locking up until now has caused issues with SQLite databases as is commonly used by Firefox and countless other desktop applications on multiple platforms. With the Linux 5.2 kernel changes, AFS file-locking changes now jive with SQLite and thus allow a lot more applications to run when AFS is in use as the home directory. Also: Mozilla looks to Tor as it ponders Super Private Browsing mode
