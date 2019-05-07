The change in Linux 5.0 that initially broke ZFS On Linux compatibility ends up being pretty nasty for the ZFS encryption performance... A NixOS developer reports that the functions no longer exported by Linux 5.0+ and previously used by ZoL for AVX/AES-NI support end up dropping the ZFS data-set encryption performance to 200MB/s where as pre-5.0 kernels ran around 1.2GB/s. This was the problem early on during the Linux 5.0 kernel cycle with the __kernel_fpu_ begin/restore functions no longer being exported. Even with the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window going on right now, a solution to satisfy the ZFS On Linux usage hasn't been achieved. Their used workaround by ZFS On Linux disables the vector-based (SSE/AVX) algorithms when building against Linux 5.0+. That in turn is what causes the big performance drop when running on the recent kernels.

My First impression at PlaMo I remember how my admiration for android turned into disappointment when I got into android development. The realisation, with every new release the patches are built on the broken pieces of android was disheartening. And the water crossed the line when the whole system started disrespecting the users privacy! Then, I fine day (mid-January 2019) I came to know about Plasma Mobile. When every other attempt at creating an open source mobile platform on the horizon failed, KDE came along with Plasma Mobile. So how could have I resisted to not to using it!