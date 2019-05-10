Ubuntu: Stephen Michael Kellat, Infrastructure Support, and DaVinci Resolve
Currently my laptop is running Xubuntu 19.04 without too many incidents. I have two droplets on Digital Ocean running with one on the LTS and one running 19.04. My main Raspberry Pi, a 3B+, is running Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2. I'm hanging out in the Ubuntu Podcast chatter on Telegram lately even though my contributions overall to the Ubuntu realm have been down. With work being utter chaos and my being increasingly senior due to increasing attrition I'm finding I can't quite avoid responsibility lately.
The new offering includes option for Kubernetes, OpenStack, and other open-source infrastructure support in a single contract.
Canonical has released a consolidated offering for open source infrastructure, called Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure (UA-I), covering its existing services like OpenStack, Kubernetes, Ceph and Swift. The solution offers three levels of support - Essential, Standard and Advanced - with the per-node pricing remaining uniform regardless of the software running on it.
Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage support service is specifically for Ubuntu Server and Desktop. It covers technical support, access to Canonical’s knowledge base, Landscape - a systems management tool, and legal assurance against "intellectual property infringement claims brought against customers in their use of Ubuntu".
DaVinci Resolve Linux is a free software also known as Da Vinci’s colour grading software. It is available in two versions DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve studio. This free tool is a collection of functions that combines video editing, colour grading, audio post, and video effects to help editors, assistants, colourists, Visual effects and sound designers perform various project processing operations. The new version of DaVinci Resolve has built-in new Fusion visual effects and dynamic graphics. It also has powerful multi-camera editing, Facial Recognition, Custom Timeline Settings, Speed Warp Retiming, Image Stabilization, Frame.io Integration, Tape Style Audio Scrubbing, Advanced trimming and other functions. DaVinci Resolve is not only available for Linux but also for Windows and MacOS.
The steps given below to install this DaVinci Resolve professional video editing software will same for older versions of Ubuntu such as Ubuntu 18.04, 17.04, 16.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS. However, here we are using Ubuntu 19.04.
If you make use of Linux kernel live-patching or even just have CONFIG_LIVEPATCH enabled, when switching to Linux 5.2 and building with GCC 9, the performance may be impacted in select workloads.
The Linux livepatching infrastructure updates were sent in this week for the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window. The changes aren't too exciting but does include the change we previously outlined of turning on GCC 9's live-patching option as part of the kernel build when CONFIG_LIVEPATCH is enabled.
Software: GDB 8.3, Unifont 12.1.01, Pomotroid, and tiny-curl
Release 8.3 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software.
The big GDB 8.3 feature release was just announced by Joel Brobecker. This update to the GNU Debugger comes with many improvements and new features for assisting developers.
The GNU Debugger 8.3 release brings native configurations for RISC-V GNU/Linux and RISC-V FreeBSD, support for the C-SKY CPU architecture, OpenRISC GNU/Linux support, support for terminal styling on the CLI and TUI, experimental support for compilation/injection of C++ source code into the inferior, GDB/GDBserver finally support IPv6 connections, and a variety of other improvements.
11 May 2019 Unifont 12.1.01 is now available. Significant changes in this version include the Reiwa Japanese era glyph (U+32FF), which was the only addition made in the Unicode 12.1.0 release of 7 May 2019; Rebecca Bettencourt has contributed many Under ConScript Uniocde Registry (UCSUR) scripts; and David Corbett and Johnnie Weaver modified glyphs in two Plane 1 scripts. Full details are in the ChangeLog file.
We have reviewed the Pomotroid app and how it works so far. Whether it fits to your needs or you prefer another app is up to you, but it can be fair to say that the app does its job very well. Very few other open source options do exist.
Do you use the Pomodoro technique? What software do you use to help manage your time with it? We would love to hear about your opinions in the comments below.
curl, or libcurl specifically, is probably the world’s most popular and widely used HTTP client side library counting more than six billion installs.
curl is a rock solid and feature-packed library that supports a huge amount of protocols and capabilities that surpass most competitors. But this comes at a cost: it is not the smallest library you can find.
Within a 100K
Instead of being happy with getting told that curl is “too big” for certain use cases, I set a goal for myself: make it possible to build a version of curl that can do HTTPS and fit in 100K (including the wolfSSL TLS library) on a typical 32 bit architecture.
As a comparison, the tiny-curl shared library when built on an x86-64 Linux, is smaller than 25% of the size as the default Debian shipped library is.
