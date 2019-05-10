Software: GDB 8.3, Unifont 12.1.01, Pomotroid, and tiny-curl GDB 8.3 released! Release 8.3 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software.

GDB 8.3 Debugger Brings RISC-V, Terminal Styling, C++ Injection, IPv6 Connections The big GDB 8.3 feature release was just announced by Joel Brobecker. This update to the GNU Debugger comes with many improvements and new features for assisting developers. The GNU Debugger 8.3 release brings native configurations for RISC-V GNU/Linux and RISC-V FreeBSD, support for the C-SKY CPU architecture, OpenRISC GNU/Linux support, support for terminal styling on the CLI and TUI, experimental support for compilation/injection of C++ source code into the inferior, GDB/GDBserver finally support IPv6 connections, and a variety of other improvements.

Unifont 12.1.01 Released 11 May 2019 Unifont 12.1.01 is now available. Significant changes in this version include the Reiwa Japanese era glyph (U+32FF), which was the only addition made in the Unicode 12.1.0 release of 7 May 2019; Rebecca Bettencourt has contributed many Under ConScript Uniocde Registry (UCSUR) scripts; and David Corbett and Johnnie Weaver modified glyphs in two Plane 1 scripts. Full details are in the ChangeLog file.

Pomotroid is the Best Open Source Pomodoro Technique App Yet We have reviewed the Pomotroid app and how it works so far. Whether it fits to your needs or you prefer another app is up to you, but it can be fair to say that the app does its job very well. Very few other open source options do exist. Do you use the Pomodoro technique? What software do you use to help manage your time with it? We would love to hear about your opinions in the comments below.

Daniel Stenberg: tiny-curl curl, or libcurl specifically, is probably the world’s most popular and widely used HTTP client side library counting more than six billion installs. curl is a rock solid and feature-packed library that supports a huge amount of protocols and capabilities that surpass most competitors. But this comes at a cost: it is not the smallest library you can find. Within a 100K Instead of being happy with getting told that curl is “too big” for certain use cases, I set a goal for myself: make it possible to build a version of curl that can do HTTPS and fit in 100K (including the wolfSSL TLS library) on a typical 32 bit architecture. As a comparison, the tiny-curl shared library when built on an x86-64 Linux, is smaller than 25% of the size as the default Debian shipped library is.