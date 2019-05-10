Ubuntu: Stephen Michael Kellat, Infrastructure Support, and DaVinci Resolve
Integrating Changes
Currently my laptop is running Xubuntu 19.04 without too many incidents. I have two droplets on Digital Ocean running with one on the LTS and one running 19.04. My main Raspberry Pi, a 3B+, is running Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2. I'm hanging out in the Ubuntu Podcast chatter on Telegram lately even though my contributions overall to the Ubuntu realm have been down. With work being utter chaos and my being increasingly senior due to increasing attrition I'm finding I can't quite avoid responsibility lately.
Ubuntu Offers One-Stop Shop for All Your Open-Source Cloud Infrastructure Support
The new offering includes option for Kubernetes, OpenStack, and other open-source infrastructure support in a single contract.
Canonical Brings Infrastructure Offerings under One Roof
Canonical has released a consolidated offering for open source infrastructure, called Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure (UA-I), covering its existing services like OpenStack, Kubernetes, Ceph and Swift. The solution offers three levels of support - Essential, Standard and Advanced - with the per-node pricing remaining uniform regardless of the software running on it.
Canonical’s Ubuntu Advantage support service is specifically for Ubuntu Server and Desktop. It covers technical support, access to Canonical’s knowledge base, Landscape - a systems management tool, and legal assurance against "intellectual property infringement claims brought against customers in their use of Ubuntu".
DaVinci Resolve Linux edition: How to Download and Install on Ubuntu
DaVinci Resolve Linux is a free software also known as Da Vinci’s colour grading software. It is available in two versions DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve studio. This free tool is a collection of functions that combines video editing, colour grading, audio post, and video effects to help editors, assistants, colourists, Visual effects and sound designers perform various project processing operations. The new version of DaVinci Resolve has built-in new Fusion visual effects and dynamic graphics. It also has powerful multi-camera editing, Facial Recognition, Custom Timeline Settings, Speed Warp Retiming, Image Stabilization, Frame.io Integration, Tape Style Audio Scrubbing, Advanced trimming and other functions. DaVinci Resolve is not only available for Linux but also for Windows and MacOS.
[...]
The steps given below to install this DaVinci Resolve professional video editing software will same for older versions of Ubuntu such as Ubuntu 18.04, 17.04, 16.04 LTS, 14.04 LTS. However, here we are using Ubuntu 19.04.
Linux 5.2 Live-Patching Makes Use Of GCC 9 Option That May Slowdown Select Cases
If you make use of Linux kernel live-patching or even just have CONFIG_LIVEPATCH enabled, when switching to Linux 5.2 and building with GCC 9, the performance may be impacted in select workloads. The Linux livepatching infrastructure updates were sent in this week for the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window. The changes aren't too exciting but does include the change we previously outlined of turning on GCC 9's live-patching option as part of the kernel build when CONFIG_LIVEPATCH is enabled.
Software: GDB 8.3, Unifont 12.1.01, Pomotroid, and tiny-curl
today's howtos
Python and Keeping Systems Simple
