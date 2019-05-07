KStars v3.2.2 is Released! Thanks to all to the hard work by KStars developers and volunteers, we are happy to announce KStars v3.2.2 release for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. In this release, support for x86-32 bit architecture has been dropped and the Windows 10 executable now requires an x86-64 bit system.

The NULL TTY Driver Makes It Into The Linux 5.2 Kernel At first there was some concern over the practicality and use-cases for this driver, the NULL TTY driver has been merged for the Linux 5.2 kernel as part of the TTY/serial updates. This NULL TTY driver is designed primarily for embedded use-cases where no console driver is present or desired. This NULL TTY driver is mainly to satisfy components like init scripts trying to access /dev/console so now it can spew to this dummy/null driver that in turn won't display anywhere -- all this driver does is discard the writes. For some use-cases it's been fine linking /dev/console to /dev/null but that doesn't work out for scenarios expecting the setup to actually behave like a TTY.