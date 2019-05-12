OSS Leftovers
The most notable benefit of open source e-commerce is the availability of free or low-cost products. Open source e-commerce tools such as Reaction Commerce and OpenCart are shopping cart systems that businesses can integrate with e-commerce websites and are available for free. Open source platforms enable organizations to customize e-commerce capabilities to fit their needs -- something a commercial tool may not offer.
Another benefit of open source platforms is flexible e-commerce hosting. This enables businesses to select where to host a platform and who manages it. For example, a company can designate its internal IT or web team to support the entire platform in any hosting organization they choose, such as A2 Hosting.
Having a continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipeline for a project is almost mandatory nowadays. With cloud-native software in general and Kubernetes applications in particular, developers and operators face new challenges: How do I run my end-to-end tests in a Kubernetes environment? How can I automate the process of testing and releasing my application for different platforms and Kubernetes versions?
This post will walk you through the different steps needed to set up in a CI/CD system when working with open-source projects, so you and your users can benefit from community contributions, while maintaining the best quality possible in the code.
Richard Stallman started the Free Software Movement in 1983 and developed a free, open source operating system called GNU. Two years later, he founded the Free Software Foundation to advocate for free and open software.
Some companies, like Motorola and Google, are quick to release kernel source code for their new phones. Nokia is a mixed bag in this regard, especially since it just now released code for the Nokia 2... which came out nearly two years ago.
Season of Docs is a new Google-supported initiative that aims to bring together technical writers with open source projects in order to improve their documentation. As with Summer of Code, Google is providing stipends to cover living costs.
We are all aware of the need for well-written and technically accurate documentation of open source projects, so this new program from Google is very welcome and will hopefully become an annual event. During the program technical writers will spend a few months working closely with an open source community. The idea is that they will bring their technical writing expertise to the project's documentation, and at the same time learn about the open source project and new technologies.
Ebay Open Sources Beam [Ed: Omidyar's surveillance platform which is proprietary wants you to think that it is "open". Large companies overuse the label "Open Source" to the point where the public is led to believe everyone is "open" and thus proprietary software no longer exists (but it does, and there are back doors too).]
eBay has made its distributed knowledge graph store open source. Beam can be used to store RDF-like data and supports SPARQL-like querying. It uses Apache Kafka for storage. Beam was largely written in Go.
Knowledge graph stores are designed for modeling data that is highly interconnected. In a knowledge graph, data is represented as a single table of facts, where each fact has a subject, predicate, and object.Beam uses an RDF-like representation for data and a SPARQL-like query language.
10 Fastest Growing Projects On GitHub You Can Contribute To [Ed: Analytics India Magazine cannot help itself. Every week it persists with the lie that projects only exist when Microsoft hosts and controls them, otherwise they don't exist, not even as FOSS.]
Acquia Acquires Mautic
Acquia, a digital experience cloud platform, acquired Mautic, an open source marketing automation software provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Acquia, the open source digital experience company, announced today that it has acquired Mautic, creator of the world’s only open marketing automation and campaign management platform. Together, Acquia and Mautic form the only open alternative to expensive, closed, stagnant marketing clouds, expanding Acquia’s vision to offer the industry's first Open Digital Experience Platform. Customers can now automate, personalize, and measure the entire customer lifecycle – across every channel, at every stage, and at every interaction.
What happens when two open source companies come together? In the case of Drupal service provider Acquia buying marketing automation firm Mautic, it's the creation of the first open marketing cloud.
The deal brings together "open source content management with open source marketing automation," said Acquia CTO Dries Buytaert. DB Hurley, Mautic's founder, added that "open source is poised to transform marketing in the same way it has every other function in the enterprise." According to Buytaert, with the acquisition of Mautic, Acquia "can help marketers reach customers on their preferred channel, in ways that are personal and relevant to them."
KStars v3.2.2 is Released!
Thanks to all to the hard work by KStars developers and volunteers, we are happy to announce KStars v3.2.2 release for Windows, MacOS, and Linux.
In this release, support for x86-32 bit architecture has been dropped and the Windows 10 executable now requires an x86-64 bit system.
The NULL TTY Driver Makes It Into The Linux 5.2 Kernel
At first there was some concern over the practicality and use-cases for this driver, the NULL TTY driver has been merged for the Linux 5.2 kernel as part of the TTY/serial updates.
This NULL TTY driver is designed primarily for embedded use-cases where no console driver is present or desired. This NULL TTY driver is mainly to satisfy components like init scripts trying to access /dev/console so now it can spew to this dummy/null driver that in turn won't display anywhere -- all this driver does is discard the writes.
For some use-cases it's been fine linking /dev/console to /dev/null but that doesn't work out for scenarios expecting the setup to actually behave like a TTY.
