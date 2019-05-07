x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
As part of the first week of changes for the Linux 5.2 merge window, a patch series providing some x86 FPU optimizations were merged though there is some concern there could be regressions on older hardware.
The patch series that has been in the works for a while is optimizing when to load FPU registers by now only doing so when returning to user-space and not with every context switch. The changes also make it cheaper to call kernel_fpu_begin() and in the process also cleans up some of the kernel's admittedly complex FPU code. More details on this floating point code cleanup and optimizations via the patch series message.
