Programming: Google, Python and More
Google is starting to reveal the secrets of its experimental Fuchsia OS
Google Fuchsia remains shrouded in mystery, but the company is slowly beginning to open up about the next-generation operating system, what its purpose is, and what devices it might power. At Google’s I/O developer conference this past week, Android and Chrome chief Hiroshi Lockheimer offered some rare insight into Fuchsia, albeit at a very high level, in front of public audiences.
What we do know about Fuchsia is that it’s an open source project, similar to AOSP, but could run all manner of devices, from smart home gadgets to laptops to phones. It’s also known to be built on an all-new, Google-built kernel called “zircon,” formerly known as “magenta,” and not the Linux kernel that forms the foundation of Android and Chrome OS.
Google launches Jetpack Compose, an open-source, Kotlin-based UI development toolkit
Google today announced the first preview of Jetpack Compose, a new open-source UI toolkit for Kotlin developers who want to use a reactive programming model similar to React Native and Vue.js.
Jetpack Compose is an unbundled toolkit that is part of Google’s overall Android Jetpack set of software components for Android developers, but there is no requirement to use any other Jetpack components. With Jetpack Compose, Google is essentially bringing the UI-as-code philosophy to Android development. Compose’s UI components are fully declarative and allow developers to create layouts by simply describing what the UI should look like in their code. The Compose framework will handle all the gory details of UI optimization for the developer.
Guido van Rossum On Python and Diversity in Open Source
In a wide ranging conversation Guido van Rossum outlines how and why he initiated the Python language and why he resigned as BDFL after 28 years. He also discusses the issue of diversity in open source communities with interviewer Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of the TFiR website.
Although the video was only posted on TFiR, and published on You Tube on May 4, 2019 the interview took place last September during Oracle Code One, which Van Rossum was attending to receive of the five 2018 Oracle Groundbreaker Awards.
Setu announces open source learning platform for coders & designers building fintech apps
Fintech focused software maker Setu has launched D91 labs – an open source initiative by the company to understand and enhance the financial lives of Bharat that embrace financial inclusion at the grass root level.
D91 labs aspires to become last mile understanding for developers building fintech product for the masses. It publishes open source research, insights, frameworks and component libraries for designers, developers, and other stakeholders.
Announcing D91 labs, the firm also published three posts on blogging platform Medium around designing for choices in payments, a case study depicting the plight of individuals who borrow from unorganised lenders and a survey on mobile payments in India.
Google & FB’s Latest Open Source Contributions To Machine Learning
Hardware Random Number Generator PRG320
Talk Python to Me: #211 Classic CS problems in Python
