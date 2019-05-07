OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC Released, Rebases To LLVM Clang 8, Java 12, Linux 5.1
Following their success in stripping out the remaining Python 2 bits, the release candidate of OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is now available.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 is a big release with many changes that include upgrading to the LLVM Clang 8.0 as the default system compiler, switching back from RPM5 to RPM4, offering AMD Zen optimized support, ARM 64-bit support, an updated Calamares installer, and many other changes for this Mandriva/Mandrake-rooted distribution.
With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 release candidate besides upgrading to LLVM Clang 8, they have also pulled in the Linux 5.1 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.5 + KDE Applications 19.04.1, Qt 5.12, systemd 242, and Java 12. There is also a variety of user applications updated too like Firefox 66.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 142 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Programming: Google, Python and More
KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 70
Getting Started with Arch Linux
Recent comments
4 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
23 hours 42 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
2 days 3 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 10 hours ago