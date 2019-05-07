Openness/Sharing/Collaboration News A Better Route Planner & Other Open Source Projects Need Our Help ABRP relies on other open-source projects and a variety of databases to give EV drivers estimates of energy usage and places to charge up while on the road. Perhaps most importantly, ABRP uses OpenStreetMap (OSM). Not only does it use OSM for a map, but it gets speed limits, elevation data, and other information to best plan routes. When it looks at a route, it uses your vehicle’s standard consumption data, the speeds you will be going, and the uphills and downhills to calculate how much battery you will use between charging stations. When it has all of this data right, it’s usually really close to what you’ll see in the real world. However, you’ll want to tell it that you want to arrive at chargers with 10–20% battery, just to be sure you don’t get stranded. Headwinds, unexpected rain, or road construction (among many other things) can cause you to use more power than expected, so it’s a good idea to have a bit of extra charge.

Demand Manager Mixes Open Source With Control for Publishers: Rubicon’s Barrett For publishers which want to take advantage of header bidding but which find the main open-source technology too onerous to manage, Rubicon Project thinks it has an answer. Discovery Inc., Clearing House, AutoTrader, Southern Cross, Austereo and Domain are amongst the publishers participating in a closed beta of the new Demand Manager. a solution which aims to simplify the Prebid header bidder wrapper technology which Rubicon helped create in 2017. “(Prebid) was great for a period of time,” says Michael Barrett, Rubicon Project president and CEO, in this video interview with Beet.TV Here is the company press release.

How a Wikipedia for drug discovery is disrupting big pharma From treatments priced beyond the reach of the poor to a refusal to tackle some of the world's most urgent health threats, critics of “big pharma” have seldom had it so easy. Of the $157 billion spent by the private sector on health research and development (R&D) in 2016, just $505 million was for neglected diseases – conditions such as malaria and tuberculosis which affect billions of the poorest people worldwide. But what if there was another way of developing the medicines we need? A way that eschews market incentives that stop pharma companies from developing medicines for diseases of poverty and does away with the secrecy that shrouds drug development. According to advocates of open source pharma, there is.

Could the Open-Source Model Help Us Develop Advanced Sustainable Materials? The open-source model paved the way for significant advancements in the fields of software and programming, and has positively affected industries such as medicine, engineering and even fashion, among others. The success of open-source methods brings to light the potential for its implementation in other areas. For instance, advanced raw materials under development—such as the 2-D wonder material graphene—could greatly benefit from the widespread experimentation of open-source use. In its current state, graphene is primarily researched by scientists in universities and labs, but by making graphene a material that is open to be improved upon by anyone, we might see the fulfillment of the potential that the nanomaterial has been hailed for since its discovery.