OSS Leftovers
-
Securing a nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile sounds like scarily sensitive, classified work. What type of technology is worthy of such a task? Custom-made, proprietary stuff with all associated components and code unknown to the public?
Not at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. The facility is a big user of and contributor to open source, according to Robin Goldstone (pictured), HPC strategist, Advanced Technologies Office, at the lab.
“We started out running really closed-source solutions,” Goldstone said. “In some cases the hardware itself was really proprietary, and of course the vendors who made the hardware proprietary, they wanted their software to be proprietary.”
The problem is that these types of commercial technology products are typically built and tested for run-of-the-mill enterprises.
“At our scale, it often doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to work. They’ve never tested it at our scale. And when it breaks, they’re the only ones that can fix it,” Goldstone said. In fact, sometimes, they simply don’t have the skills to service something as large and complex as the lab’s super-computing technology. That is why the laboratory turned to open source. Its high-performance supercomputer, Sierra, performs simulations with a combination of heavy-duty hardware like Nvidia Corp. graphics processing units and open-source software.
-
When it comes to social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, you can be confident that if you’re not paying for the service, you’re not the customer — you’re the product being sold.
-
They are paying programmers $20-per-hour cash bonuses to work on open source projects on their off time. It could be any endeavor they want, whether it's something that benefits their company or a passion project.
-
Near the end of Q1 2019, NEO Colorado hosted Tyler Adams, co-founder of City of Zion (COZ) and Moonlight, as a guest speaker. Adams discussed his experiences developing Moonlight, open source development opportunities with COZ, and local impacts of the Colorado Digital Token Act.
NEO Colorado is a community-established entity that aims to introduce NEO blockchain technology to the broader Colorado, national, and international blockchain industry. Prior NEO Colorado meetups have included in-depth 101 of the NEO blockchain, NEO’s path to network decentralization, and a recap of NEO DevCon 2019. Other NEO Colorado events have included Lightning Talks presentations about an intro to NEO and developer tools for the NEO blockchain.
-
Open-source is a well-known concept in software development, but what lessons might learning and development professionals be able to draw from the open-source approach?
The concept of open-source, with its focus on collaboration, innovation and community creation, has been common in the software development world for years. You will be familiar with open-source software used by millions of people on a daily basis such as Android, Firefox and Linux.
-
DBS dove in deep and investigated the inner workings of technology companies. It wanted to become one itself — not just a regular company with a technology department on the backend. “The legacy way of building technology wasn’t going to get us to where we needed to be as a technology company,” Gledhill said.
-
Open source software has evolved from providing low-cost alternatives to proprietary offerings to a platform for innovation.
Most recent developments in cloud computing and software development, such as Kubernetes in the case of containers, for example, are first happening in open source.
Indeed, users of open source software at Red Hat Summit 2019 are embracing the technology not only to save costs, but also to tap new capabilities to solve business problems.
In the case of South Korea’s Lotte Card, the use of OpenShift has enabled the credit card company to keep up with the growing number of transactions over the years, said Jeong-hwan Kim, vice-president and CIO of Lotte Card.
-
Like ROS 1 before it, ROS 2 is an open source software development kit for robotics applications. Development of ROS 2 is led by Open Robotics, the company that also maintains the robot simulator where Dolly lives, called Gazebo, as well as other open source robot software and hardware. These projects are distributed under permissive open source licenses such as BSD and Apache 2.0, which makes them attractive to academia and industry alike.
-
One way that the unlicensed low power WANs (U-LPWANs) could extend their base, despite the increasing number of licensed network roll-outs by MNOs, is to create truly open platforms, lowering barriers to entry for device makers and service providers, WiFi-style. LoRa, the most widely deployed of the U-LPWANs, may be trying just that with its main technology developer, Semtech, releasing a first batch of code into the ope source process. This code is the first instalment in the LoRa Basics system and developer program, which has three aims – to ease deployment of LoRa networks; to attract a far wider base of developers and other stakeholders; and to counter the criticism that LoRa remains too dependent on a single chip…
-
Semtech has announced two new series of free educational tools to help designers learn about LoRaWAN and how to implement it in design, especially for IoT devices.
AAC had a chance to speak with Steve Hegenderfer, Senior Director of Developer Ecosystem at Semtech, who characterized the programs as "geared towards developers and [designed] to help them understand LoRaWAN technology and get to market more quickly."
-
To manage mass amounts of data, you should consider using open-source platforms.
-
Instaclustr has announced a new certification program for open-source technologies. By certifying those technologies, companies will be able to develop with them with greater confidence.
According to Instaclustr, the technologies are rigorously tested and evaluated under this program. The company will be applying this framework to all of the open-source technologies that it currently supports.
-
The release of the SIMarchitect framework marks the realisation of a primary deliverable of the COMBINE project. In this project, HAN Automotive Research is collaborating with over 30 – mainly Dutch SME – partners on efficient, low-threshold solutions for system modelling and simulation. By delivering this solution to the open-source community, TNO and HAN hope to stimulate companies and institutes to use and enrich the solution, while empowering their own and each other’s performances by pre-competitive collaboration.
-
The framework supports systems engineers to develop, validate and maintain system models as well as system control algorithms in a ‘Matlab/Simulink’ environment. The power of SIMarchitect is its internal data bus structure, unifying interfaces and graphical user interfaces, hence in its combination easing and stimulating re-usability of models and algorithms. Visualisation of simulation results is done via a few mouse clicks. To help users getting started, SIMarchitect will be accompanied by a library of (hybrid) vehicle powertrain component models and default examples.
-
Businesses, as well as government and private agencies, generate huge volumes of data whether it be about the products and the services they offer or the clientele who avail of them.
This has come to be known collectively as big data, which has given rise to the field of data analytics, enabling researchers to look for patterns and trends that could help them identify more efficient ways of achieving certain tasks.
An open source software called Elastic Stack is enabling many modern enterprises to quickly react to the demands made of their organization.
-
Back in February, Viktor Charypar, Tech Director at Red badger explained the benefits of using a monorepo. For many teams, especially those without the resources or a highly developed and well-supported engineering culture, the idea of a monorepo might sound a little strange – following on from this piece, I spoke to Viktor to get a little bit more detail on the benefits of a monorepo and why engineering teams should seriously consider using them.
[...]
The future of open source – is it sustainable?
RG: How do you see the future of open source – is it sustainable on its current model?
VC: That’s an interesting thing to think about! It seems like the open source model is widely misunderstood as software being built by dedicated developers in their free time. But in reality, most large, popular open source projects are backed by large software companies and people maintain them as their day job – for example, Linux, Kubernetes, React. Even the web standards are set by standard bodies comprised of professionals supported by the major browser vendors. I think the model with a sole maintainer working on something in their spare time doesn’t really work if their project gets very popular and the demand on their time grows. We all know how people tend to behave on the internet and software industry is no exception, so maintainers who do it as a hobby are at a pretty high risk of burning out.
For the major open source projects, this seems to be more of an exception, as they are typically maintained by a team of people employed by a company invested in the project. The sponsor benefits from the community contributions and, if the project gets popular, from controlling the direction of a de facto standard and the community benefits from someone else doing the lion’s share of the work. I look at it as being similar to science, where different people publicly contribute to push the boundaries of knowledge, just because pooling resources makes more sense and doesn’t stop any individual contributor from profiting on the results. In that sense, I think it’s a pretty sustainable model and leads to better quality, more versatile software.
-
The ORC Layout (OR-constraint Layout) software is being launched at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Glasgow, Scotland, today (7 May 2019). The software, a collaboration between the University of Bath, University of Maryland and Simon Fraser University offers a new approach to UI design based on flexible principles to intelligently suggest layouts for different screens.
Currently a user interface (UI) has to be built for every different type of screen, such as desktop, tablet and mobile phone, as well as the orientations—portrait and landscape, which is not only very time consuming, but increases the chances of errors creeping in as it becomes hard to keep track of changes and iterations.
Some software already exists to help automate this process, but both existing approaches have severe limitations.
-
OIN seeks to secure the inclusion of open source in technology without fear of litigation from patent trolls
Due to the convergence of an escalation in the number of security vulnerabilities, an increase in hacker capabilities and tools and new legislation being enacted in the European Union, businesses are increasing their investments in cybersecurity significantly. According to Global Market Insights, between 2019 and 2024, the market for cybersecurity products and services is expected to grow from $120 billion to more than $300 billion annually. Gartner estimates that by 2020, more than 60% of organizations will have invested in multiple data security tools such as data loss prevention, encryption and data-centric audit and protections tools, up from approximately 35% today.
To meet the cybersecurity challenges of tomorrow, information security companies, venture capitalists and governments are investing and rapidly deploying new, innovative systems. Cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and blockchain are being harnessed and integrated into numerous security products, services and platforms. A potential impediment to IT security growth and innovation stems from growing concerns of cybersecurity technology-related intellectual property lawsuits.
-
Threat Agents Attack Vectors Security Weakness Technical Impacts Business Impacts Application Specific Exploitability AVERAGE Prevalence WIDESPREAD Detectability AVERAGE Impact SEVERE Application / Business Specific Consider anonymous external attackers, as well as users with their own accounts, who may attempt to steal accounts from others.
-
Liferay 7.1 introduced significant changes to Web Experience in how content creators added new content to their sites. Liferay 7.2 continues on with the great work that was started in 7.1 and vastly improves the overall experience. For more information please see Web Experience new features in Liferay Portal 7.2 b1 by David G�mez for more info.
-
In continuing its work towards the release of Liferay Portal CE 7.2, Liferay announced the availability of Liferay Portal CE 7.2 Beta 3 on April 24.
The new features introduced in 7.2 primarily focus on enabling nontechnical users to develop and modify content with ease, deliver personalized content to segmented audiences and be able to better facilitate user management and administration.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration News
-
ABRP relies on other open-source projects and a variety of databases to give EV drivers estimates of energy usage and places to charge up while on the road.
Perhaps most importantly, ABRP uses OpenStreetMap (OSM). Not only does it use OSM for a map, but it gets speed limits, elevation data, and other information to best plan routes. When it looks at a route, it uses your vehicle’s standard consumption data, the speeds you will be going, and the uphills and downhills to calculate how much battery you will use between charging stations.
When it has all of this data right, it’s usually really close to what you’ll see in the real world. However, you’ll want to tell it that you want to arrive at chargers with 10–20% battery, just to be sure you don’t get stranded. Headwinds, unexpected rain, or road construction (among many other things) can cause you to use more power than expected, so it’s a good idea to have a bit of extra charge.
-
For publishers which want to take advantage of header bidding but which find the main open-source technology too onerous to manage, Rubicon Project thinks it has an answer.
Discovery Inc., Clearing House, AutoTrader, Southern Cross, Austereo and Domain are amongst the publishers participating in a closed beta of the new Demand Manager. a solution which aims to simplify the Prebid header bidder wrapper technology which Rubicon helped create in 2017.
“(Prebid) was great for a period of time,” says Michael Barrett, Rubicon Project president and CEO, in this video interview with Beet.TV Here is the company press release.
-
From treatments priced beyond the reach of the poor to a refusal to tackle some of the world's most urgent health threats, critics of “big pharma” have seldom had it so easy.
Of the $157 billion spent by the private sector on health research and development (R&D) in 2016, just $505 million was for neglected diseases – conditions such as malaria and tuberculosis which affect billions of the poorest people worldwide.
But what if there was another way of developing the medicines we need? A way that eschews market incentives that stop pharma companies from developing medicines for diseases of poverty and does away with the secrecy that shrouds drug development.
According to advocates of open source pharma, there is.
-
The open-source model paved the way for significant advancements in the fields of software and programming, and has positively affected industries such as medicine, engineering and even fashion, among others. The success of open-source methods brings to light the potential for its implementation in other areas.
For instance, advanced raw materials under development—such as the 2-D wonder material graphene—could greatly benefit from the widespread experimentation of open-source use. In its current state, graphene is primarily researched by scientists in universities and labs, but by making graphene a material that is open to be improved upon by anyone, we might see the fulfillment of the potential that the nanomaterial has been hailed for since its discovery.
Programming: C vs C++, KNN, Python, GitLab and ActiveState's Survey
-
Prefer f(void) in C to potentially save a 2B instruction per function call when targeting x86_64 as a micro-optimization. -Wstrict-prototypes can help. Doesn’t matter for C++.
-
Hello, my name is Alex. And this article is about KNN algorithm. It's been a while since I first time met term "machine learning". For me, as a front-end developer, it's always been a struggle to understand it. There are so many things like supervised, unsupervised, reinforcement learning. Hundreds types of algorithms and neural networks.
-
Software bugs are a pain: buggy software can drop anything from your sales to aircraft in mid-flight. Debugging software is hard, tedious, and costs a fortune. A multitude of frameworks and processes have been created to facilitate software testing and ensure fewer bugs make it to production, and invariably they all fail from time to time.
When this happens, the pain for software developers and the nail-biting for businesses starts. Developers have to find the source code that caused the bug, and execute this in a test environment that resembles the production one as closely as possible. The situation that caused the bug has to be recreated, too.
The way this usually works is by adding logging statements and breakpoints in the code, and retracing execution in the code and its dependencies until the bug is located and can be fixed. Then the new code has to be rebuilt and redeployed in production.
-
Industrial revolutions changed our world. They built the foundations of the modern civilizations. But there were some side effects of these revolutions, too. One of the biggest “damages” industrial revolutions did to our society was breaking families apart. We have to leave our homes, our kids, our loved ones behind and go to ‘work’. We spend several years of our lives in just commuting to work.
-
Security, stability and managing dependencies of open source languages have been keeping developers from fully using their time toward what they do best: programming. A recent ActiveState survey titled “2019 Developer Survey: Open Source Runtimes” found that developers spend 20 percent less time on programming than last year.
The survey included responses from 1,250 developers, 65 percent of whom consider themselves professional developers, from all over the world.
According to the survey, about half of the developers ranked adding or incorporating a new language as difficult to very difficult. More than 61 percent said they spend four hours or less per day on programming and 65 percent said they don’t contribute or maintain open source projects. About half of those developers blamed a lack of time.
Games: A Free ' RollerCoaster Tycoon', Outer Wilds and D9VK
-
While the official RollerCoaster Tycoon games are available on just about any platform you want, its the open-source version of the game that fans have been...
-
After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Fig that included a Linux version, we're in for an extra wait as Outer Wilds is now going to be releasing on the Epic Store first.
-
D9VK as a reminder is the open-source project implementing Direct3D 9 over Vulkan for accelerating Windows games running under Wine/Proton on Linux. D9VK today had its second release.
Less than a week ago was the inaugural D9VK release while out this Sunday evening is D9VK 0.11.
