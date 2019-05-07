OSS Leftovers
-
Lawrence Livermore nuclear lab scraps proprietary prefab for open source
Securing a nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile sounds like scarily sensitive, classified work. What type of technology is worthy of such a task? Custom-made, proprietary stuff with all associated components and code unknown to the public?
Not at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, California. The facility is a big user of and contributor to open source, according to Robin Goldstone (pictured), HPC strategist, Advanced Technologies Office, at the lab.
“We started out running really closed-source solutions,” Goldstone said. “In some cases the hardware itself was really proprietary, and of course the vendors who made the hardware proprietary, they wanted their software to be proprietary.”
The problem is that these types of commercial technology products are typically built and tested for run-of-the-mill enterprises.
“At our scale, it often doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to work. They’ve never tested it at our scale. And when it breaks, they’re the only ones that can fix it,” Goldstone said. In fact, sometimes, they simply don’t have the skills to service something as large and complex as the lab’s super-computing technology. That is why the laboratory turned to open source. Its high-performance supercomputer, Sierra, performs simulations with a combination of heavy-duty hardware like Nvidia Corp. graphics processing units and open-source software.
-
Tech View: Open-source alternatives to Facebook and Twitter
When it comes to social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, you can be confident that if you’re not paying for the service, you’re not the customer — you’re the product being sold.
-
What You Should Know About Contributor License Agreements in Open Source Projects
-
Programmers are constantly pressured to overwork themselves. These two companies have a brilliant plan to change that.
They are paying programmers $20-per-hour cash bonuses to work on open source projects on their off time. It could be any endeavor they want, whether it's something that benefits their company or a passion project.
-
Tyler Adams discusses open source development at NEO Colorado meetup
Near the end of Q1 2019, NEO Colorado hosted Tyler Adams, co-founder of City of Zion (COZ) and Moonlight, as a guest speaker. Adams discussed his experiences developing Moonlight, open source development opportunities with COZ, and local impacts of the Colorado Digital Token Act.
NEO Colorado is a community-established entity that aims to introduce NEO blockchain technology to the broader Colorado, national, and international blockchain industry. Prior NEO Colorado meetups have included in-depth 101 of the NEO blockchain, NEO’s path to network decentralization, and a recap of NEO DevCon 2019. Other NEO Colorado events have included Lightning Talks presentations about an intro to NEO and developer tools for the NEO blockchain.
-
‘Open-source learning’ – a new approach to sharing knowledge (webinar)
Open-source is a well-known concept in software development, but what lessons might learning and development professionals be able to draw from the open-source approach?
The concept of open-source, with its focus on collaboration, innovation and community creation, has been common in the software development world for years. You will be familiar with open-source software used by millions of people on a daily basis such as Android, Firefox and Linux.
-
Alluxio Launches New Website to Better Serve Global Open Source Community of Data and Cloud Developers
-
DBS bank brings open-source in house to up company tech quotient
DBS dove in deep and investigated the inner workings of technology companies. It wanted to become one itself — not just a regular company with a technology department on the backend. “The legacy way of building technology wasn’t going to get us to where we needed to be as a technology company,” Gledhill said.
-
How APAC firms are using open source software
Open source software has evolved from providing low-cost alternatives to proprietary offerings to a platform for innovation.
Most recent developments in cloud computing and software development, such as Kubernetes in the case of containers, for example, are first happening in open source.
Indeed, users of open source software at Red Hat Summit 2019 are embracing the technology not only to save costs, but also to tap new capabilities to solve business problems.
In the case of South Korea’s Lotte Card, the use of OpenShift has enabled the credit card company to keep up with the growing number of transactions over the years, said Jeong-hwan Kim, vice-president and CIO of Lotte Card.
-
Open Source Robotics: Getting Started With Gazebo and ROS 2
Like ROS 1 before it, ROS 2 is an open source software development kit for robotics applications. Development of ROS 2 is led by Open Robotics, the company that also maintains the robot simulator where Dolly lives, called Gazebo, as well as other open source robot software and hardware. These projects are distributed under permissive open source licenses such as BSD and Apache 2.0, which makes them attractive to academia and industry alike.
-
LoRa extends reach with open source move as US MNOs step up NB-IoT
One way that the unlicensed low power WANs (U-LPWANs) could extend their base, despite the increasing number of licensed network roll-outs by MNOs, is to create truly open platforms, lowering barriers to entry for device makers and service providers, WiFi-style. LoRa, the most widely deployed of the U-LPWANs, may be trying just that with its main technology developer, Semtech, releasing a first batch of code into the ope source process. This code is the first instalment in the LoRa Basics system and developer program, which has three aims – to ease deployment of LoRa networks; to attract a far wider base of developers and other stakeholders; and to counter the criticism that LoRa remains too dependent on a single chip…
-
Semtech Launches Free Open-Source Toolset for IoT Development with LoRaWAN
Semtech has announced two new series of free educational tools to help designers learn about LoRaWAN and how to implement it in design, especially for IoT devices.
AAC had a chance to speak with Steve Hegenderfer, Senior Director of Developer Ecosystem at Semtech, who characterized the programs as "geared towards developers and [designed] to help them understand LoRaWAN technology and get to market more quickly."
-
How to Tackle Master Data Management
To manage mass amounts of data, you should consider using open-source platforms.
-
Instaclustr Certifies Apache Cassandra for Enterprise-Grade and Production-Ready Deployments
-
Instaclustr Introduces Certification Program for Open Source Platforms
-
Instaclustr Certification Framework for Open Source Software
Instaclustr has announced a new certification program for open-source technologies. By certifying those technologies, companies will be able to develop with them with greater confidence.
According to Instaclustr, the technologies are rigorously tested and evaluated under this program. The company will be applying this framework to all of the open-source technologies that it currently supports.
-
Open source framework for (automotive) system modelling and simulation simarchitect released [Ed: This is nonsense as it depends on "a Matlab/Simulink® environment," i.e. proprietary software]
The release of the SIMarchitect framework marks the realisation of a primary deliverable of the COMBINE project. In this project, HAN Automotive Research is collaborating with over 30 – mainly Dutch SME – partners on efficient, low-threshold solutions for system modelling and simulation. By delivering this solution to the open-source community, TNO and HAN hope to stimulate companies and institutes to use and enrich the solution, while empowering their own and each other’s performances by pre-competitive collaboration.
-
TNO launches open source powertrain simulator for automotive engineers
The framework supports systems engineers to develop, validate and maintain system models as well as system control algorithms in a ‘Matlab/Simulink’ environment. The power of SIMarchitect is its internal data bus structure, unifying interfaces and graphical user interfaces, hence in its combination easing and stimulating re-usability of models and algorithms. Visualisation of simulation results is done via a few mouse clicks. To help users getting started, SIMarchitect will be accompanied by a library of (hybrid) vehicle powertrain component models and default examples.
-
Open source software helps organizations mine big data
Businesses, as well as government and private agencies, generate huge volumes of data whether it be about the products and the services they offer or the clientele who avail of them.
This has come to be known collectively as big data, which has given rise to the field of data analytics, enabling researchers to look for patterns and trends that could help them identify more efficient ways of achieving certain tasks.
An open source software called Elastic Stack is enabling many modern enterprises to quickly react to the demands made of their organization.
-
Red Badger Tech Director Viktor Charypar talks monorepos, lifelong learning, and the challenges facing open source software [Interview]
Back in February, Viktor Charypar, Tech Director at Red badger explained the benefits of using a monorepo. For many teams, especially those without the resources or a highly developed and well-supported engineering culture, the idea of a monorepo might sound a little strange – following on from this piece, I spoke to Viktor to get a little bit more detail on the benefits of a monorepo and why engineering teams should seriously consider using them.
[...]
The future of open source – is it sustainable?
RG: How do you see the future of open source – is it sustainable on its current model?
VC: That’s an interesting thing to think about! It seems like the open source model is widely misunderstood as software being built by dedicated developers in their free time. But in reality, most large, popular open source projects are backed by large software companies and people maintain them as their day job – for example, Linux, Kubernetes, React. Even the web standards are set by standard bodies comprised of professionals supported by the major browser vendors. I think the model with a sole maintainer working on something in their spare time doesn’t really work if their project gets very popular and the demand on their time grows. We all know how people tend to behave on the internet and software industry is no exception, so maintainers who do it as a hobby are at a pretty high risk of burning out.
For the major open source projects, this seems to be more of an exception, as they are typically maintained by a team of people employed by a company invested in the project. The sponsor benefits from the community contributions and, if the project gets popular, from controlling the direction of a de facto standard and the community benefits from someone else doing the lion’s share of the work. I look at it as being similar to science, where different people publicly contribute to push the boundaries of knowledge, just because pooling resources makes more sense and doesn’t stop any individual contributor from profiting on the results. In that sense, I think it’s a pretty sustainable model and leads to better quality, more versatile software.
-
New open source software eases the pain of multiple UI designs
The ORC Layout (OR-constraint Layout) software is being launched at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Glasgow, Scotland, today (7 May 2019). The software, a collaboration between the University of Bath, University of Maryland and Simon Fraser University offers a new approach to UI design based on flexible principles to intelligently suggest layouts for different screens.
Currently a user interface (UI) has to be built for every different type of screen, such as desktop, tablet and mobile phone, as well as the orientations—portrait and landscape, which is not only very time consuming, but increases the chances of errors creeping in as it becomes hard to keep track of changes and iterations.
Some software already exists to help automate this process, but both existing approaches have severe limitations.
-
Advancing Open Source Innovation in Cybersecurity
OIN seeks to secure the inclusion of open source in technology without fear of litigation from patent trolls
Due to the convergence of an escalation in the number of security vulnerabilities, an increase in hacker capabilities and tools and new legislation being enacted in the European Union, businesses are increasing their investments in cybersecurity significantly. According to Global Market Insights, between 2019 and 2024, the market for cybersecurity products and services is expected to grow from $120 billion to more than $300 billion annually. Gartner estimates that by 2020, more than 60% of organizations will have invested in multiple data security tools such as data loss prevention, encryption and data-centric audit and protections tools, up from approximately 35% today.
To meet the cybersecurity challenges of tomorrow, information security companies, venture capitalists and governments are investing and rapidly deploying new, innovative systems. Cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and blockchain are being harnessed and integrated into numerous security products, services and platforms. A potential impediment to IT security growth and innovation stems from growing concerns of cybersecurity technology-related intellectual property lawsuits.
-
OWASP A2: Broken Authentication and Session Management Cause and Prevention
Threat Agents Attack Vectors Security Weakness Technical Impacts Business Impacts Application Specific Exploitability AVERAGE Prevalence WIDESPREAD Detectability AVERAGE Impact SEVERE Application / Business Specific Consider anonymous external attackers, as well as users with their own accounts, who may attempt to steal accounts from others.
-
Liferay Portal 7.2 CE Beta 3 Release
Liferay 7.1 introduced significant changes to Web Experience in how content creators added new content to their sites. Liferay 7.2 continues on with the great work that was started in 7.1 and vastly improves the overall experience. For more information please see Web Experience new features in Liferay Portal 7.2 b1 by David G�mez for more info.
-
Liferay Portal CE 7.2 Edges Nearer, eZ Platform 2.5 Released, More Open Source News
In continuing its work towards the release of Liferay Portal CE 7.2, Liferay announced the availability of Liferay Portal CE 7.2 Beta 3 on April 24.
The new features introduced in 7.2 primarily focus on enabling nontechnical users to develop and modify content with ease, deliver personalized content to segmented audiences and be able to better facilitate user management and administration.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration News
Programming: C vs C++, KNN, Python, GitLab and ActiveState's Survey
Games: A Free ' RollerCoaster Tycoon', Outer Wilds and D9VK
Recent comments
6 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago