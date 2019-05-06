It's hard to say. I have not tested this on anything except toy programs but it does seem to work. It's unclear if this was the intended behaviour, but Microsoft does take backwards compatibility fairly seriously so one would expect it to keep working. The bigger problem is that the VS toolchain creates many other files, such as pdb debug info files, that probably don't like being renamed like this. These files are mostly undocumented so it's difficult to estimate how much work it would take to make binary hotpatching work reliably.

The best solution would be for Microsoft to add a new linker argument to their toolchain that would write dependency info to the files as absolute paths and to provide a program to rewrite those entries as discussed above. Apple already provides all of this functionality in their core toolchain. It would be nice for MS to do the same. This would simplify cross platform development because it would make all the major platforms behave in the same way.

It would be nice to get the same tools for Linux, too, but it's not that urgent since build systems already can do this reliably on their own.