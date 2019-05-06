today's howtos and programming
[Howto] Using include directive with ssh client configuration
Useful Best Linux Data Recovery Tools For 2019
Emulating rpath on Windows via binary patching
It's hard to say. I have not tested this on anything except toy programs but it does seem to work. It's unclear if this was the intended behaviour, but Microsoft does take backwards compatibility fairly seriously so one would expect it to keep working. The bigger problem is that the VS toolchain creates many other files, such as pdb debug info files, that probably don't like being renamed like this. These files are mostly undocumented so it's difficult to estimate how much work it would take to make binary hotpatching work reliably.
The best solution would be for Microsoft to add a new linker argument to their toolchain that would write dependency info to the files as absolute paths and to provide a program to rewrite those entries as discussed above. Apple already provides all of this functionality in their core toolchain. It would be nice for MS to do the same. This would simplify cross platform development because it would make all the major platforms behave in the same way.
It would be nice to get the same tools for Linux, too, but it's not that urgent since build systems already can do this reliably on their own.
Best Free Books to Learn about Rust
Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.
Rust is ideal for systems, embedded, and other performance critical code.
If you had to describe Rust in just three words, they would be fast, safe, and productive. There’s memory safety without garbage collection, concurrency without data races, abstraction without overhead, and stability without stagnation.
Rust is designed by Mozilla.
In this article, I recommend 8 books to get you up to speed with Rust. There’s introductory texts, books that dig deeper into the language, as well as other texts that will help you migrate from C++ and Ruby to Rust.
Daniel Stenberg: The curl user survey 2019
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAnnoy 0.0.12
Why Go? – Key advantages you may have overlooked
As a CS professor and longtime Go and Java developer, I’d like to share some of my thoughts and explain why I prefer Go to Java or Python – Go makes it much easier for me to write good code.
Go has been my main programming tool since 2012, replacing Java, which in turn replaced C in 1998. I use Python mostly for teaching. My journey as a programmer started back in 1978 on a TI-57 with 50 program steps and 8 registers.
