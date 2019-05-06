Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos and programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 13th of May 2019 07:16:03 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • [Howto] Using include directive with ssh client configuration
  • Useful Best Linux Data Recovery Tools For 2019
  • Emulating rpath on Windows via binary patching

    It's hard to say. I have not tested this on anything except toy programs but it does seem to work. It's unclear if this was the intended behaviour, but Microsoft does take backwards compatibility fairly seriously so one would expect it to keep working. The bigger problem is that the VS toolchain creates many other files, such as pdb debug info files, that probably don't like being renamed like this. These files are mostly undocumented so it's difficult to estimate how much work it would take to make binary hotpatching work reliably.

    The best solution would be for Microsoft to add a new linker argument to their toolchain that would write dependency info to the files as absolute paths and to provide a program to rewrite those entries as discussed above. Apple already provides all of this functionality in their core toolchain. It would be nice for MS to do the same. This would simplify cross platform development because it would make all the major platforms behave in the same way.
    It would be nice to get the same tools for Linux, too, but it's not that urgent since build systems already can do this reliably on their own.

  • Best Free Books to Learn about Rust

    Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.

    Rust is ideal for systems, embedded, and other performance critical code.

    If you had to describe Rust in just three words, they would be fast, safe, and productive. There’s memory safety without garbage collection, concurrency without data races, abstraction without overhead, and stability without stagnation.

    Rust is designed by Mozilla.

    In this article, I recommend 8 books to get you up to speed with Rust. There’s introductory texts, books that dig deeper into the language, as well as other texts that will help you migrate from C++ and Ruby to Rust.

  • Daniel Stenberg: The curl user survey 2019
  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAnnoy 0.0.12
  • Why Go? – Key advantages you may have overlooked

     

    As a CS professor and longtime Go and Java developer, I’d like to share some of my thoughts and explain why I prefer Go to Java or Python – Go makes it much easier for me to write good code.
     

    Go has been my main programming tool since 2012, replacing Java, which in turn replaced C in 1998. I use Python mostly for teaching. My journey as a pro­gram­mer started back in 1978 on a TI-57 with 50 program steps and 8 registers.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Security: Microsoft Windows Ransom, Army Concerns, Phishing, Confluence and SCA

  • Baltimore City Network Struck with [Windows] Ransomware Attack

    This marks the second time ransomware has hit Baltimore: In March 2018, a cyberattack infected the city's 911 dispatch system and took down automated dispatches for 911 and 311 calls. An Internet port was reportedly left unprotected and exploited by attackers, officials said.

  • Baltimore ransomware attack: Here's what's working and what's not in city government

    Baltimore City agencies are scrambling this week to conduct business as normal amid a ransomware attack on government computers.

    Here’s a list of city departments and agencies that have undergone operational changes since the attack: [...]

  • FBI Investigating Baltimore City Ransomware Attack, As Internal Network Continues To Have Issues

    The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on Baltimore City’s network, while city officials try to bring back the network to its full capacity.

    Although city services are no longer are being affected, [intruders] are still accessing the system, according to Mayor Jack Young.

  • “RobbinHood” ransomware takes down Baltimore City government networks

    Security researcher Vitali Kremez, who recently reverse-engineered a sample of RobbinHood, told Ars that the [Windows] malware appears to target only files on a single system and does not spread through network shares. “It is believed to be spread directly to the individual machines via psexec and/or domain controller compromise,” Kremez said. “The reasoning behind it is that the ransomware itself does not have any network spreading capabilities and is meant to be deployed for each machine individually.”

    That would mean that the attacker would need to already have gained administrative-level access to a system on the network “due to the way the ransomware interacts with C:\Windows\Temp directory,” Kremez explained.

  • A better way for Cyber Command to get the tools it needs?

    The Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture (JCWA), was established by Cyber Command within the last year to guide capability development priorities. Cyber is unique within the Department of Defense in that from an operational perspective nearly all aspects are joint. This means in the traditional warfighting realm, the services are responsible for manning, training and equipping for a certain function, infantry or fighter pilots, for example. While those forces are part of a theater-wide campaign plan beneath a combatant command, they are still deployed under their own services.

  • DOD looks to publish software blacklist

    The Defense Department wants to publish its blacklist of software companies to better inform the industrial base.

    "We will continue to not buy from sources that are not trusted," DOD Acquisition and Sustainment Undersecretary Ellen Lord told reporters during a May 10 briefing at the Pentagon.

  • Marines expand their reach to take up global counterterror cyber mission

    “As the transition was made” from Army Cyber Command to MARFORCYBER, U.S. Cyber Command’s leader Gen. Paul Nakasone “thought it was important to expand that mission set,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, MARFORCYBER’s commander, told reporters May 7 during a first of its kind media briefing at its facilities at Fort Meade.

  • Navy considers penalties for bad cyber behavior

    Noting that some private companies employ internal phishing campaigns and if an employee can be terminated if they take the bait a certain number of times, Modly said the Navy is looking at punitive measures for users to get them to take cybersecurity seriously.

  • Phishing biggest security threat facing Australian businesses: report

    Phishing is seen by more than one in four (44%) of Australian businesses as the biggest security threats they face, with ransomware, password and business email compromise continuing to beset organisations, according to a newly published survey.

  • War on the Cloud: Cybercriminals Competing for Cryptocurrency Mining Foothold

    There is also strong evidence to suggest that the attack vector was a known vulnerability published on Atlassian Confluence in March 2019.

  • Your business passed the GDPR challenge — but SCA is next

    Europe is bracing itself for a big shake-up in how we pay for things online, which will have significant consequences for businesses across the region. Similar to how GDPR hugely impacted how millions of organizations handle personal data when it was enforced last year, Strong Customer Authentication (or SCA) will have profound implications for how businesses handle online transactions and how we pay for things in our everyday lives when it is enforced on September 14.

    SCA will require an extra layer of authentication for online payments. Where a card number and address once sufficed, customers will now be required to include at least two of the following three factors to do anything as simple as order a taxi or pay for a music streaming service. Something they know (like a password or PIN), something they own (like a token or smartphone), and something they are (like a fingerprint or biometric facial features).

How to SSH into a Raspberry Pi

Learn how to enable SSH in Raspberry Pi and then how to SSH into a Raspberry Pi device. Read more

Today in Techrights

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6