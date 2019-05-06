Language Selection

Games: D9VK, Barotrauma, Hyperspace Delivery Service, Sunless Skies, Littlewood, Black Ice, AMDVLK

Monday 13th of May 2019 12:56:55 PM
Gaming
  • D9VK for D3D9 over Vulkan in Wine has another release out, advancing quickly

    Developer Joshua Ashton sure is a busy bee, with D9VK (based on DXVK) advancing very quickly with a second release out in the space of a week.

    Version 0.11 - Poison Dart was released last night and it brings in numerous performance improvements like a rewritten buffer code which should be "faster in every instance and correct some memory errors". Skyrim should also see improvements with it, thanks to support for cube render target/depth stencils which fixes flickering water. A Hat in Time should also see shadows nicely fixed up with this release, thanks to a partial clears implementation.

  • Freaky co-op submarine sim 'Barotrauma' is entering Early Access next month

    Another title becoming available next month (it's going to be busy) is Barotrauma, a co-op submarine sim that has a very good atmosphere.

    It's going to be available on June 5th and as far as I know this will include Linux support, especially as their testing builds were on Linux and it's still advertising Linux support on Steam right now.

  • Hyperspace Delivery Service is leaving Early Access next month, has Linux support

    Hyperspace Delivery Service, a retro-styled adventure from Zotnip is getting ready to leave Early Access. On June 5th, it will release in full for everyone and it does include Linux support too.

  • Sunless Skies next major update announced with Vagabond, releasing next month

    The Vagabond update for Sunless Skies due on June 12th is going to expand the game a little further and it's another free update.

    With this update, you will get the ability to recruit yourself a new officer with Amiable Vagabond. It seems they come with their own story-line too, as they will take you to "the abandoned quarters of the sky" and you will get to meet the "skylarks", a community of "ragged wanderers who rove the heavens, and help them find the way to the Sugarspun Garden".

  • The peaceful building RPG 'Littlewood' is now officially releasing in June and it looks lovely

    June seems to be a popular month lately, with Sean Young announcing his peaceful building RPG Littlewood is going to release on June 18th.

  • The loot and shoot cyberspace FPS 'Black Ice' has some seriously fun loot in the latest beta

    I love first-person shooters, it's easily my favourite genre next to traditional real-time strategy games (the kind where you build a base, then send out an army) and the cyberspace FPS Black Ice is continuing to be impressive.

    Looking over it, it hasn't had a stable release update for some time now, from my checking it seems the most recent was last year. However, it does have regular beta builds and some of them have added in some really fun features like a Charges mechanic, so certain items can build up an amount of charges to release when you're ready. Linking in with that is the new item class Executables, they're weapons that come with charges but no weapon model so you could think of them like spells or abilities. There's also another new item class called Exploits, a special type of Executables that give off an extra triggered ability when you hit a target you've debuffed (slow, stunned, on fire etc).

  • AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 Has Improvements For Some Games, LLPC Optimization

    It's been a few weeks since AMD developers last updated the public source trees making up their official open-source "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver but out this morning is v2019.Q2.3 as their newest update.

    Given the time since the last AMDVLK code push, there are a number of noteworthy changes with AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3. The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 release brings compile-time optimizations to its LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC), updated Vulkan headers, the shader disk cache is now enabled for the Dawn of War III game, there is additional performance tuning for Thrones of Britannia, and a new option around the pipeline uploader.

Review: Fedora 30 Workstation and Fedora 30 Silverblue

Fedora 30 continues the trend of each new Fedora release being a little better and more polished than the last. There are still a few rough edges (e.g., Toolbox creating an image that still has updates-testing enabled and certain Flatpak games not properly exiting), but those should be resolved soon enough. Fedora 30 Workstation is more than ready for anyone who likes being an early adopter, but more conservative upgraders should perhaps give it a few more weeks. Fedora 30 Silverblue is almost ready for anyone interested in using Flatpaks for all of their apps and containers for development. Silverblue's GNOME desktop needs a few minor odds & ends fixed to bring into feature parity with Workstation, but most of the issues with Silverblue involve getting various Flatpak applications to communicate with each other and with the base system. So for some, Silverblue may be ready, it really depends on an individual's particular software needs, but for others it still needs work. Read more

Android Leftovers

Security: Microsoft Windows Ransom, Army Concerns, Phishing, Confluence and SCA

  • Baltimore City Network Struck with [Windows] Ransomware Attack

    This marks the second time ransomware has hit Baltimore: In March 2018, a cyberattack infected the city's 911 dispatch system and took down automated dispatches for 911 and 311 calls. An Internet port was reportedly left unprotected and exploited by attackers, officials said.

  • Baltimore ransomware attack: Here's what's working and what's not in city government

    Baltimore City agencies are scrambling this week to conduct business as normal amid a ransomware attack on government computers.

    Here’s a list of city departments and agencies that have undergone operational changes since the attack: [...]

  • FBI Investigating Baltimore City Ransomware Attack, As Internal Network Continues To Have Issues

    The FBI is investigating a ransomware attack on Baltimore City’s network, while city officials try to bring back the network to its full capacity.

    Although city services are no longer are being affected, [intruders] are still accessing the system, according to Mayor Jack Young.

  • “RobbinHood” ransomware takes down Baltimore City government networks

    Security researcher Vitali Kremez, who recently reverse-engineered a sample of RobbinHood, told Ars that the [Windows] malware appears to target only files on a single system and does not spread through network shares. “It is believed to be spread directly to the individual machines via psexec and/or domain controller compromise,” Kremez said. “The reasoning behind it is that the ransomware itself does not have any network spreading capabilities and is meant to be deployed for each machine individually.”

    That would mean that the attacker would need to already have gained administrative-level access to a system on the network “due to the way the ransomware interacts with C:\Windows\Temp directory,” Kremez explained.

  • A better way for Cyber Command to get the tools it needs?

    The Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture (JCWA), was established by Cyber Command within the last year to guide capability development priorities. Cyber is unique within the Department of Defense in that from an operational perspective nearly all aspects are joint. This means in the traditional warfighting realm, the services are responsible for manning, training and equipping for a certain function, infantry or fighter pilots, for example. While those forces are part of a theater-wide campaign plan beneath a combatant command, they are still deployed under their own services.

  • DOD looks to publish software blacklist

    The Defense Department wants to publish its blacklist of software companies to better inform the industrial base.

    "We will continue to not buy from sources that are not trusted," DOD Acquisition and Sustainment Undersecretary Ellen Lord told reporters during a May 10 briefing at the Pentagon.

  • Marines expand their reach to take up global counterterror cyber mission

    “As the transition was made” from Army Cyber Command to MARFORCYBER, U.S. Cyber Command’s leader Gen. Paul Nakasone “thought it was important to expand that mission set,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, MARFORCYBER’s commander, told reporters May 7 during a first of its kind media briefing at its facilities at Fort Meade.

  • Navy considers penalties for bad cyber behavior

    Noting that some private companies employ internal phishing campaigns and if an employee can be terminated if they take the bait a certain number of times, Modly said the Navy is looking at punitive measures for users to get them to take cybersecurity seriously.

  • Phishing biggest security threat facing Australian businesses: report

    Phishing is seen by more than one in four (44%) of Australian businesses as the biggest security threats they face, with ransomware, password and business email compromise continuing to beset organisations, according to a newly published survey.

  • War on the Cloud: Cybercriminals Competing for Cryptocurrency Mining Foothold

    There is also strong evidence to suggest that the attack vector was a known vulnerability published on Atlassian Confluence in March 2019.

  • Your business passed the GDPR challenge — but SCA is next

    Europe is bracing itself for a big shake-up in how we pay for things online, which will have significant consequences for businesses across the region. Similar to how GDPR hugely impacted how millions of organizations handle personal data when it was enforced last year, Strong Customer Authentication (or SCA) will have profound implications for how businesses handle online transactions and how we pay for things in our everyday lives when it is enforced on September 14.

    SCA will require an extra layer of authentication for online payments. Where a card number and address once sufficed, customers will now be required to include at least two of the following three factors to do anything as simple as order a taxi or pay for a music streaming service. Something they know (like a password or PIN), something they own (like a token or smartphone), and something they are (like a fingerprint or biometric facial features).

How to SSH into a Raspberry Pi

Learn how to enable SSH in Raspberry Pi and then how to SSH into a Raspberry Pi device. Read more

