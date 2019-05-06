Games: D9VK, Barotrauma, Hyperspace Delivery Service, Sunless Skies, Littlewood, Black Ice, AMDVLK
-
D9VK for D3D9 over Vulkan in Wine has another release out, advancing quickly
Developer Joshua Ashton sure is a busy bee, with D9VK (based on DXVK) advancing very quickly with a second release out in the space of a week.
Version 0.11 - Poison Dart was released last night and it brings in numerous performance improvements like a rewritten buffer code which should be "faster in every instance and correct some memory errors". Skyrim should also see improvements with it, thanks to support for cube render target/depth stencils which fixes flickering water. A Hat in Time should also see shadows nicely fixed up with this release, thanks to a partial clears implementation.
-
Freaky co-op submarine sim 'Barotrauma' is entering Early Access next month
Another title becoming available next month (it's going to be busy) is Barotrauma, a co-op submarine sim that has a very good atmosphere.
It's going to be available on June 5th and as far as I know this will include Linux support, especially as their testing builds were on Linux and it's still advertising Linux support on Steam right now.
-
Hyperspace Delivery Service is leaving Early Access next month, has Linux support
Hyperspace Delivery Service, a retro-styled adventure from Zotnip is getting ready to leave Early Access. On June 5th, it will release in full for everyone and it does include Linux support too.
-
Sunless Skies next major update announced with Vagabond, releasing next month
The Vagabond update for Sunless Skies due on June 12th is going to expand the game a little further and it's another free update.
With this update, you will get the ability to recruit yourself a new officer with Amiable Vagabond. It seems they come with their own story-line too, as they will take you to "the abandoned quarters of the sky" and you will get to meet the "skylarks", a community of "ragged wanderers who rove the heavens, and help them find the way to the Sugarspun Garden".
-
The peaceful building RPG 'Littlewood' is now officially releasing in June and it looks lovely
June seems to be a popular month lately, with Sean Young announcing his peaceful building RPG Littlewood is going to release on June 18th.
-
The loot and shoot cyberspace FPS 'Black Ice' has some seriously fun loot in the latest beta
I love first-person shooters, it's easily my favourite genre next to traditional real-time strategy games (the kind where you build a base, then send out an army) and the cyberspace FPS Black Ice is continuing to be impressive.
Looking over it, it hasn't had a stable release update for some time now, from my checking it seems the most recent was last year. However, it does have regular beta builds and some of them have added in some really fun features like a Charges mechanic, so certain items can build up an amount of charges to release when you're ready. Linking in with that is the new item class Executables, they're weapons that come with charges but no weapon model so you could think of them like spells or abilities. There's also another new item class called Exploits, a special type of Executables that give off an extra triggered ability when you hit a target you've debuffed (slow, stunned, on fire etc).
-
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 Has Improvements For Some Games, LLPC Optimization
It's been a few weeks since AMD developers last updated the public source trees making up their official open-source "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver but out this morning is v2019.Q2.3 as their newest update.
Given the time since the last AMDVLK code push, there are a number of noteworthy changes with AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3. The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.3 release brings compile-time optimizations to its LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC), updated Vulkan headers, the shader disk cache is now enabled for the Dawn of War III game, there is additional performance tuning for Thrones of Britannia, and a new option around the pipeline uploader.
-
