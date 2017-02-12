Programming Leftovers
Cat shirts and Groundhog Day: the Kubernetes 1.14 release interview
Last week we celebrated one year of the Kubernetes Podcast from Google. In this weekly show, my co-host Adam Glick and I focus on all the great things that are happening in the world of Kubernetes and Cloud Native. From the news of the week, to interviews with people in the community, we help you stay up to date on everything Kubernetes.
Every few cycles we check in on the release process for Kubernetes itself. Last year we interviewed the release managers for Kubernetes 1.11, and shared that transcript on the Kubernetes blog. We got such great feedback that we wanted to share the transcript of our recent conversation with Aaron Crickenberger, the release manager for Kubernetes 1.14.
Learn Python by teaching in your community
Since ancient times, we've known that one of the most effective ways to learn something is by teaching it to someone else. I've put that strategy into practice by teaching Python in my community. If you want to learn Python for free and have fun at the same time, I recommend you consider doing the same.
I started on this journey about six years ago, based on the recommendation of a friend who was teaching himself Python. It all came together about a year later when I bought my first Raspberry Pi and learned about the Turtle module in Python.
The Turtle was an epiphany that changed my life and perception of myself as a learner. Turtle graphics helped me understand mathematics and its relevance in my life. I began to explore Python vigorously and, as I gained confidence, I started sharing my newfound knowledge with the teachers and students I came in contact with.
Don't test in production? Test in production!
If you last updated your IT security standards five or more years ago, chances are they don't line up well with the realities of today's DevOps and site reliability engineering (SRE) practices. One particularly sticky topic is testing in production—and, thus, testing with production data—because DevOps and SRE blur the line between what is production and what is not; what is a test and what is not.
EuroPython 2019: Early-bird ticket sales open today
As previously announced, we will be opening early-bird tickets sales today at 12:00 CEST.
We will have 200 early-bird tickets available when we open up ticket sales. They offer a discount of up to 50% over the standard rate and are usually sold out within a few hours. In 2018 early bird tickets were sold out in just 45 minutes.
Building and understanding reactive microservices using Eclipse Vert.x and distributed tracing
Introducing Mypy, an Experimental Optional Static Type Checker for Python
Migrating Java applications to Quarkus, Part 2: Before and after
Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
The Microsoft Commandments
Android Leftovers
ExTiX 19.5 "The Ultimate Linux System" Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.1
Based on the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, ExTiX 19.5 is now available featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of GNOME, the latest and most advanced Linux 5.1 kernel series, and the upcoming Kodi 19 "Matrix" media centre with the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex add-ons pre-installed. The ExTiX 19.5 release also ships with Refracta Installer as default graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer, with built-in support for UEFI-enabled computers, the latest Nvidia 418.74 graphics drivers, as well as the Refracta Snapshot utility, which lets you create your own live and installable system based on ExTiX 19.5 and Ubuntu 19.04. Also: ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton
