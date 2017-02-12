Android Leftovers
-
Android Q will let apps record audio from other apps and monitor device temperature
-
You can't silence or block notifications for Messages on Android Q beta 3
-
Gmail on Android gets Google Tasks integration in the latest update
-
Only one in 10 Android users run the latest version — and that’s a big problem
-
How to theme your Chromebook
-
Coolpad Legacy first look: Android phone that performs far above its $130 value price
-
Coolpad Legacy now available for $130
-
Android pioneer HTC stages retreat from China
-
Android Pie 9 Update: When will your smartphone get Android Pie?
-
How to stop Google Assistant from listening on Android, iOS and Home smart speakers
-
Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
The Microsoft Commandments
ExTiX 19.5 "The Ultimate Linux System" Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.1
Based on the recently released Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo) operating system, ExTiX 19.5 is now available featuring the lightweight LXQt desktop environment by default instead of GNOME, the latest and most advanced Linux 5.1 kernel series, and the upcoming Kodi 19 "Matrix" media centre with the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex add-ons pre-installed. The ExTiX 19.5 release also ships with Refracta Installer as default graphical installer instead of Ubuntu's Ubiquity live installer, with built-in support for UEFI-enabled computers, the latest Nvidia 418.74 graphics drivers, as well as the Refracta Snapshot utility, which lets you create your own live and installable system based on ExTiX 19.5 and Ubuntu 19.04. Also: ExTiX 19.5, Build 190508, with LXQt 0.14.1, Kodi 19 “Matrix”, Refracta Snapshot, Nvidia 418.74 and kernel 5.1.0-exton
