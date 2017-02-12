Distros: Condres OS, Arch and Fedora
Condres OS 2019.05 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Condres OS 2019.05.
Arch Linux now available on Windows 10 through Microsoft Store [Ed: Microsoft prison with surveillance. This is all about domination, by Microsoft rather than GNU]
BTW I use Arch Linux... on Windows 10
Ahh, Arch Linux; the distribution with the most pretentious user base. If you aren't familiar with Arch, please know it is a very good operating system that is unnecessarily difficult to set up. As a result, the ones who are successful, and end up using the distro, are often quite full of themselves. Many Arch users seem to look down on those using a different distro, such as Ubuntu or Linux Mint. This is what has lead to the infamous "BTW I use Arch" meme. No, not all Arch users are insufferable, but many are. True story.
Manage business documents with OpenAS2 on Fedora
Business documents often require special handling. Enter Electronic Document Interchange, or EDI. EDI is more than simply transferring files using email or http (or ftp), because these are documents like orders and invoices. When you send an invoice, you want to be sure that:
1. It goes to the right destination, and is not intercepted by competitors.
2. Your invoice cannot be forged by a 3rd party.
3. Your customer can’t claim in court that they never got the invoice.
The first two goals can be accomplished by HTTPS or email with S/MIME, and in some situations, a simple HTTPS POST to a web API is sufficient. What EDI adds is the last part.
This article does not cover the messy topic of formats for the files exchanged. Even when using a standardized format like ANSI or EDIFACT, it is ultimately up to the business partners. It is not uncommon for business partners to use an ad-hoc CSV file format. This article shows you how to configure Fedora to send and receive in an EDI setup.
Fedora 31 To Offer Updated MinGW Toolchain For Building Windows Software On Linux
One of the latest Fedora 31 change proposals is for shipping the very latest MinGW environment and toolchain in this next Fedora Linux release for ensuring a great experience for those building Windows applications on Linux.
